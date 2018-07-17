Photos: Inside the revamped Lookout Rooftop at the Envoy Hotel Boston

Boston's Lookout Rooftop at the Envoy Hotel is bigger and better than ever.

The popular rooftop bar and gem of the Seaport District's nightlife scene recently completed a $4 million expansion and renovation. The venue has grown to 2,500 sq. ft. in size, increasing its capacity to 390, and now features new seating areas so more guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the city throughout the summer and beyond.

"We pushed the boundaries at Lookout Rooftop and the result is just how we envisioned it – unrivaled," Joe Mellia, general manager of the Envoy Hotel, said in a statement. "Our goal was to create a space that is reflective of the transforming Seaport neighborhood around us, while also offering a year-round destination that guests can socialize while sipping delicious cocktails and taking in the unbeatable views of Boston."

In addition to its always Instagram-worthy views of Boston's skyline and waterfront, Lookout Rooftop now boasts a new lounge area. Dubbed the Harbor Lounge, the secluded space is a reservations only section, offering a more private setting for VIPs and guests at private events. The Envoy Hotel's fan-favorite rooftop bar also boasts new, shared seating near the main bar.

Beyond the upgraded décor, Lookout Rooftop will soon host a number of special programs and activities throughout the season, including rooftop yoga and other wellness-focused events. The fun doesn't stop at the end of summer, though, as guests can expect the return of the heated igloos during the winter months, which can fit up to 10 guests.

Of course, you can't forget all the great libations at Lookout Rooftop. The bar's beverage program recently received a makeover as well thanks to mixologist Brian McDougal. A slew of tasty, handcrafted cocktails have been added to the menu for the season, including the Seaport Sangria, made with blush wine, peach schnapps, elder flower and pineapple juice; and the Old Cuban, featuring smoked rum, lime juice, bitters, mint and prosecco. Our pick is the grapefruit-infused La Diabla, a citrus forward offering that's perfect for cooling off during the warm summer months.

If you go:

70 Sleeper St., Boston, outlookkitchenandbar.com