6 Lunar New Year celebrations around Boston

Find out what Lunar New Year events are happening around town. Photo Provided

Since Boston’s Chinatown is the third largest in the U.S., it's no surprise that the city is going all out with its Lunar New Year celebrations. Ring in the Year of the Dog with these awesome events around town.

Tet in Boston Day Festival

Attend one of the biggest festivals of the Lunar New Year in the city, with more than 50 vendors and over 30 sponsors. Organized by the Vietnamese-American Community of Massachusetts, the day will include music, games and a pageant show. You might even win a wedding dress at their raffle.

Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m.- 5.p.m., Boston College High School, 150 William T. Morrissey Blvd., Boston, free, newenglandivsa.org

New Year Parade and Cultural Village

It’s the year of the dog, but the parade in Chinatown is all about big cats. Every year, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association hosts a lion dance parade through the Chinatown neighborhood. After the show, stop by the Cultural Village for crafts, book readings and plenty to eat.

Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Chinatown Gate, Beach St. & Surface Rd., Boston, free, chinatownmainstreet.org

Lunar New Year Celebration

Chinatown’s brand new Pao Arts Center will house festivities for adoptees and families with lion dance workshops and more. You can register for their dumpling-making class and mingle while watching the Main Street New Year parade from indoors.

Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany St., Boston, free, bcnc.net

Chinese New Year at The Hong Kong

March in a parade of your own with this New Year celebration in Harvard Square. Join the pageantry of dancers at Winthrop Park, jaunt down Massachusetts Ave, and end the afternoon with music and family-friendly crafts at The Hong Kong restaurant.

March 11, 12:30 a.m., Winthrop Park, Mt. Auburn St. and JFK St., Cambridge, free, harvardsquare.com

BLR Year of the Dog Celebration

Asian-fusion moguls Shōjō and Ruckus will host a family-style dinner with a specially-curated menu and reception. Try their Peking glazed foie gras, a turnip cake with duck skin crumble, or Shanghai squirrelfish with blood orange sauce.

Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., BLR, 13 Hudson St., Boston, $80, shojoboston.com

Chinese New Year Celebration

Animals on your restaurant placemats come to life as zookeepers feature zodiac calendar animals throughout the day, like the cotton-top tamarin, the tiger and the anaconda. The Chiu Mo Kwoon Kung Fu School will put on a martial art show in hung gar style.

Feb. 17, 10:30am- 2pm, Franklin Park Zoo, One Franklin Park Rd., Boston, $13.95 for adults, $9.95 for kids 2-12, zoonewengland.org