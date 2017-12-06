These are the most visited spots in Boston, according to Lyft

Harpoon Brewery and Beer Hall is Boston's most visited bar, according to Lyft. Photo by Getty Images

Lyft revealed the winners of its 2017 Lyftie Awards on Wednesday.

Now in its third year, the annual awards celebrate the most visited restaurants, bars and other locations by users of the ride-sharing company in various metropolitan areas, including Boston. According to Lyft, the number of riders in th Hub who use the app to visit an event or to go grab a bite more than doubled since 2016.

The winner of this year's Lyftie for the most visited restaurant in Boston goes to the fan-favorite seafood joint Legal Harborside. It doesn't come as a total surprise that a restaurant in the Seaport would claim a win, as Lyft found that the city's waterfront district has increased in popularity by 150 percent for 2017.

Another Seaport staple, the Harpoon Brewery and Beer Hall, also took a victory in the most visited bar category, which probably explains why there are always so many people lined up for beer tours—and to munch on those tasty pretzels.

As for the other winners from the Hub, the Boston Convention Center was named the most visited event venue in the city while Harvard University was chosen as Boston's most visited university. The Prudential Center also took home the only in Boston award for being a top destination that's unique to the city.

The Boston destination with the biggest increase in Lyft traffic since 2016 goes to Coppersmith in South Boston, as the local hotspot was named the city's trending destination with this year's Lyftie Awards.

Check out the full list of winners from each city here.