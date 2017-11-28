Massachusetts town to recreate Norman Rockwell Christmas painting

See the famous artwork come to life this weekend.

Check out the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas recreation this weekend. Photo by Getty Images

Life will imitate art in Stockbridge this weekend as the quaint Massachusetts town will transform itself into a beloved Norman Rockwell painting.

Locals will help recreate his famed 1967 piece "Home for Christmas" at the 28th annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas festivities on Dec. 3. The event is part of a weekend-long holiday celebration sponsored by the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Berkshires town will shut down Main Street so more than 50 antique cars can park along the street as part of the recreation. Visitors are encouraged to take photos and selfies during the event, which will also include food, face-painting, holiday music by Monument Mountain Regional High School, plus a visit from Santa. Clay Hill Farm will have horse drawn wagon rides available as well for an additional fee.

Fans who want to see the Rockwell painting come to life can purchase admission to the event by buying commemorative buttons for $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 can attend for free.

In addition to Sunday's recreation, Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas will have plenty of activities on hand throughout the weekend.

The fun kicks off on Dec. 1 with a free, holiday stories reading at the Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives. The festivities continue on Dec. 2 with a full day of events for the whole family.

A self-guided, holiday house tour will take place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., offering visitors a chance to check out some of the area's historic inns and properties. Stop by the Red Lion Inn at 6 p.m. on Saturday for a bit of caroling, which will be followed by a Luminaria walk to the First Congregational Church.

Enjoy even more holiday music at the special concert at 7:30 p.m. that night, featuring performances by Berkshire Lyric and the Blafield Children’s Chorus at the First Congregational Church.

If you go:

Dec. 1-3, Main Street, Stockbridge, $5+, stockbridgechamber.org