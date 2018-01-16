Mila Kunis named 2018 Woman of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding

The actress will be honored at a ceremony on Jan. 25.

Mila Kunis will head to the Hub for this year's Hasty Pudding ceremony. Photo by Getty Images

Mila Kunis is shipping up to the Bay State this month.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress has been named the 2018 Woman of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Kunis will be honored at a special ceremony in Harvard Square on Thursday, Jan. 25.

"We could not be more excited to give Mila Kunis our Woman of the Year award," Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer Annie McCreery said in a statement. "We have been watching her on both the big and small screen since we were young and can't wait to celebrate her achievements in a truly unique and memorable way."

The festivities will kick off at 2:45 p.m. with the annual parade through the streets of Cambridge, followed by a roast of Kunis at Farkas Hall, the historic home of the Hasty Pudding, the country's oldest theatrical organization. At 4 p.m., the actress will be presented with the coveted Pudding Pot as well as take part in a press conference.

"Everyone in the company is really looking forward to meeting her," Hasty Pudding co-producer Hannah Needle said in a statement. "If she's even half as fun as her character in Bad Moms then we're sure it's going to be a great time for all!"

Since 1951, Hasty Pudding has honored notable entertainers with its Woman of the Year award, including Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Debbie Reynolds, Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson. Last year's recepient was Golden Globe and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer.

Tickets are available now for fans who want to attend this year's parade and ceremony. The press conference will also be streamed live online in case anyone who can't make it wants to tune in.

The 2018 Man of the Year award will be announced at a later date.