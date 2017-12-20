Top 10 most borrowed books at the Boston Public Library in 2017

See which books topped this year's list by the Boston Public Library. Photo by Getty Images

The Boston Public Library released its list of the 10 most borrowed books of 2017 on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest installment of the end-of-the-year round up, a popular psychological thriller was able to take the top spot this time around. Paula Hawkins’ critically acclaimed 2015 novel “The Girl on the Train” was named the most borrowed book of 2017 after coming in at No. 2 on the 2016 list.

This year, the runner-up spot went to “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014. The book revolves around the story of a 13-year-old boy named Theodore, who survives a terrorist attack at an art museum that ends up killing his mother.

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead took the No. 3 slot on this year’s list, while “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance and “A Man Called Ove” by Frederik Backman came in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Check out the full top-10 list below.

1. “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins

2. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

3. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

4. “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance

5. “A Man Called Ove” by Frederik Backman

6. “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty

7. “The Girls” by Emma Cline

8. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett

9. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

10. “All The Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

“Bostonians continue to value staying up to date with popular media and culture,” collection development librarian Jessica Tackett MacDonald said in a statement. “Cardholders also love a good Pulitzer Prize winner.”

In addition to its list of most borrowed adult books, the Boston Public Library also revealed the top titles of the year in both the children and teens categories. “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs was the most popular teen book of 2017, while the J. K. Rowling classic “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” was named the most borrowed children’s book of the year.