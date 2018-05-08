3 ideas for last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can snag around Boston

Don't make mom suffer by letting dad give her another 99 cent card and convenience store candy this Mother's Day. Instead, impress the special lady in your life with these last-minute gift ideas that you can snag around Boston.

1. Made Organics

The Cambridge-based company is bringing a special pop-up to the Boston Public Market on May 12 in honor of Mother's Day, which makes sense since the brand was "founded on the belief that if your mom approves, then it must be good." Made Organics features a line of products that use organic and fair trade ingredients such as organic lemongrass deodorant and white lavender truffle whipped butter. Stop by on Saturday to pick up a few "Mother Approved Daily Essentials."

2. The Sabah Dealer

Another pop-up is coming to Boston this weekend. New York-based shoe brand The Sabah Dealer is setting up shop at 211 Newbury St. Friday through Sunday to celebrate its fifth anniversary, as well as show off a new spring collection. The new line channels the art of Japanese floral making with fun colors like Foxglove, Marigold, Zinnia and Forget-me-not. Bring mom to get fitted for a pair on Sunday and she'll also receive some flowers to go along with her new kicks.

3. Winston Flowers

Flowers are a great gift for any occassion, but takes things up a notch for mom with Winston Flowers this weekend. The Boston-based boutique, which also has a number of other locations across the Bay State, has a special floral collection for Mother's Day, including bouquets like the Lady Vanda, featuring orchids, lavender sweet pea and clematis blossoms, as well as the Garden Empress, a massive arrangement of orchids, ivory peonies, amethyst hydrangea, purple lilac and more. While the flowers are definitely a bit pricey, mom's worth it, right?