5 ways to celebrate National Beer Day in Boston

As if people needed another reason to enjoy a few brews, National Beer Day is back on April 7. The annual holiday commemorates the end of Prohibition in America thanks to the Cullen–Harrison Act, which was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. If you're in need of some ideas to honor the occassion, here are five ways to celebrate National Beer Day around the Boston area this weekend.

How to celebrate National Beer Day 2018

Branch Line

Celebrate National Beer Day all weekend long over at the Watertown eatery. Branch Line boasts and impressive list of 20 different kinds on brews on tap, including selections from Omnipollo, Grimm and Schilling. Beer buyer Magellan Casto always has a variety of fan-favorite and hard-to-find beers on the menu, so there's usually something for any kind of brew fan.

321 Arsenal St., Watertown, branchlinearsenal.com

Dorchester Brewing Co.

The brewery has a few fun events happening on Saturday, just in time for National Beer Day. Las Palmas is bringing some tasty bites to the tap room during a special pop-up beginning at 2 p.m., while Tap & Snap will be on hand beginning at 8 p.m. to shoot, edit and frame your favorite beer pictures. If you're looking for a quick workout before the drinking begins, stop by at 10:15 a.m. for a yoga class, which comes with two complimentary brews. Dorchester Brewing Co. will also have tours available on Saturday beginning at noon.

1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, dorchesterbrewing.com

Narragansett

If you want to try a new brew this weekend, pick up a pack of Narragansett's Fresh Catch. The New England brewery's latest offering is a special blonde ale that pays tribute to the region's fishing tradition. The citrus infused brew pairs well with seafood and features notes of passionfruit and grapefruit.

Various locations, narragansettbeer.com

Sam Adams

While the beloved Boston brewery doesn't have anything specific happening in honor of the holiday, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate National Beer Day at Sam Adams' new tap room. Stop by for a flight after taking a tour this weekend.

30 Germania St., Boston, samueladams.com

Sip & Slide Party

Let the fun continue on Sunday, April 8, when Post 390’s annual food and beer bash returns with another amazing lineup of New England breweries. Jack's Abby, Notch, Lamplighter Brewing Co., Berkshire Brewing, Two Roads, Harpoon and Bantam Cider will be bringing the brews, which will be paired with sliders crafted by Post 390 executive chef Nick Deutemeyer. Along with enjoying beer and food combos, guests will also have the chance to win some prizes.

406 Stuart St., Boston, $42, post390restaurant.com