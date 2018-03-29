New Balance pays tribute to Boston with limited edition shoes, apparel

New Balance is giving runners a few new ways to show off their hometown pride this spring.

The Boston-based brand has unveiled a new line of offerings that pay tribute to the Hub and its iconic neighborhoods. As a part of its expanded “This Is Boston” campaign, New Balance has launched a pair of limited edition sneakers, as well as special apparel, ahead of Marathon Monday in April.

"This year we celebrate our brand and hometown of Boston through a shared passion for sport," Tom Carleo, vice president of running at New Balance, said in a statement. "The campaign highlights professional and amateur athletes across the Boston sports community and their enthusiasm for spring running like only New Balance can."

On the footwear front, the brand is honoring the Charles River—the go-to spot for local runners and fitness enthusiasts—with its Fresh Foam Lazr Sport and 890v6 Boston edition shoes. The sneakers are adorned in dark and light blue hues as an homage to the famous body of water, and a silhouette of the river can be found on the shoes' tongue labels.

The cool new kicks will also have a heat maps of popular routes along the Charles located on the insoles, as well as the words "Run Boston" emblazoned on the laces. Fans should also keep an eye out for a hidden golden duck on the back of the tongue, which is a tribute to all the fowl that flies around the area.

The Fresh Foam Lazr Sport and 890v6 Boston editions are now available for $109.95 and $129.95, respectively, in men and women sizes. The sneakers can be purchased at the New Balance Experience store on Boylston Street, the brand's flagship location in Brighton, as well as online and at Marathon Sports.

In addition to the shoes, New Balance is rolling out a collection of racing singlets that will let people rep their favorite neighborhoods, including Back Bay, Southie, Charlestown and Brighton. Only 42 units will be available for each neighborhood, so make sure to pick yours up fast at New Balance’s Boylston Street outpost.