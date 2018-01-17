New Dunkin' Donuts concept store debuts in Quincy

Dunkin' Donuts is taking a bold step into the future.

The Canton-based company unveiled its next generation concept store in Quincy on Tuesday, a 2,200-square-foot space that offers a peek at what's to come for the fan-favorite brand. Located at 588 Washington St., the store is less than a mile away from where the original Dunkin' Donuts first opened its doors 68 years ago.

“The launch of our next generation concept store marks one of the most important moments in Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth as an on-the-go, beverage-led brand,” Dave Hoffmann, president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. “We have worked closely with our franchisee community to create a positive, energetic atmosphere for our guests that remains true to our heritage, while emphasizing and enhancing the unparalleled convenience, digital innovation and restaurant excellence that distinguishes Dunkin’."

Besides dropping Donuts from its logo, the new Dunkin' store features a slew of changes to give customers a "modern atmosphere" to enjoy their coffee and snacks. In an attempt to make Dunkin' a more "approachable" and "energetic enviroment," the design utilizes an open layout using materials with lighter color schemes.

Fans who love their iced coffee no matter what the temperature is outside will be able to taste "premium pours" from a state-of-the-art bar tap system, which features eight different cold beverage options, including iced teas and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will be able to make hand-crafted drinks ready to order for customers using "flavor-maximizing" espresso machines as well.

The new concept store will also help guests cut down on their wait times using a variety of technological innovations. An on-the-go drive-thru lane has been created specifically for DD Perks members who order via the Dunkin' mobie app. Digital kiosks are also set to be implemented so customers can place their orders without having to talk to a cashier.

Other changes include a new uniform designed by Life is Good, as well as a larger "Grab & Go" selection. The Quincy location is one of over 30 redesigned stores that are set to open throughout 2018.

"We are thrilled to begin the New Year with such an exciting milestone for our brand, and look forward to rolling out Dunkin’ Donuts’ store of the future to our guests in all of our communities," said Hoffmann.