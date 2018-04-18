Noah Baumbach and Ben Stiller reunite at the 2018 Nantucket Film Festival

While it's only a small, 14-mile long island, Nantucket is the perfect spot for some celebrity watching this summer during the 2018 Nantucket Film Festival.

Chances are, you might run into a few familiar faces like Ben Stiller, who's returning to host the All-Star Comedy Roundtable with Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch, during this 5-day long event. Headlining the fest will be director Noah Baumbach, the honoree for the 2018 Screenwriters Tribute Award. Baumbach was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "The Squid and the Whale," and throughout his career has worked closely with director and actress Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird" fame.

Known for its indie underbeats and its humble array of about 100 films, this year’s lineup also includes acclaimed shorts, feature films and documentaries. Organizers will honor emerging filmmakers like Morgan Neville, the Oscar and Grammy-winning director behind "20 Feet from Stardom," who will receive the festival’s Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling Award, and Andrew Heckler, the winner of the New Voices in Screenwriting Award, following the January premiere of his feature "Burden."

Though the full schedule for June 20 - 25 has not yet been released, 2017’s screenings included "The Big Sick" and "Ingrid Goes West" with appearances at the venues from Bobby Cannavale, Kristen Schaal, Mariska Hargitay, Jenny Slate and Gabourey Sidibe. Aside from the film lineup, visitors can go to programs like "Q&A’s" with directors and movies on the beach. There will even be a live-taping of NPR’s game show "Ask me Another" with host Ophira Eisenberg.

"The Nantucket Film Festival has always recognized exemplary screenwriting and storytelling," Mystelle Brabbée, executive director of the Nantucket Film Festival, said in a press release. "It’s a great joy to celebrate the work of these brilliant creators."

If you go:

June 20 - 25, various locations, Nantucket, $20+, nantucketfilmfestival.org