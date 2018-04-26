Notch Brewing traveling beer gardens take over Massachusetts this spring

The brewery has teamed up with The Trustees for a new "biergarten" series.

Notch Brewing is hitting the road.

The Salem brewery has teamed up with The Trustees, a conservation nonprofit, to bring a pop-up beer garden experience to outdoor parks, farms and cultural sites throughout the Greater Boston area. The family-friendly "Traveling Biergarten" will feature activities for all ages and, of course, plenty of beer for the adults, which will be served from a custom-built draft beer van.

The series will begin in May and last through October, bringing everything from live music and lawn games to scavenger hunts and fun runs, plus food and brews, to "scenic spots" across Massachusetts. Admission is free for the beer gardens, however there will also be various ticketed events throughout the year timed to holidays like Oktoberfest.

Notch Brewing traveling beer gardens

The "Travelling Biergarten" will debut on May 17 at the Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover during an open house event organized by The Trustees. The beer garden experiences will be featured at several other Trustees events throughout the year and will also make stops at the Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, Powisset Farm in Dover and the Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.

If you go:

May 17-Nov. 4, various locations, thetrustees.org/notch