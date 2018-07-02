Everything you need to know about Open Newbury Street 2018

Newbury Street’s exciting shops and businesses are open every day of the week, but the city is closing the area off to cars for three days this summer to enhance visitors' experiences. Here's what to expect for Open Newbury Street 2018.

What’s happening this year for Open Newbury Street 2018?

Returning for the third yea this summer, the Open Newbury Street series willbe held during three Sundays this summer. Starting at 8 a.m., the city will restrict car traffic to open up the street to shoppers and pedestrians.

"Over the past two years, we've had overwhelming success in creating a pedestrian-friendly experience for Newbury Street visitors and businesses and I am excited that we'll be continuing this series again this summer," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "From being able to shop for products both in the store and out, to enjoying lunch next to a street performer, we are happy that residents and visitors will get to experience this opportunity, and are grateful to the business owners and residents who have worked with us to expand this next edition of the Open Newbury Street series."

When is Open Newbury Street 2018?

The fun kicks off this weekend on July 8 and will return August 12 and September 9. The festivities will take over Newbury Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.

Where is Open Newbury Street 2018?

Newbury Street will be closed off to cars between its cross-streets at Arlington Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

What’s new with Open Newbury Street 2018?

Starting on the first Open Newbury Street day, July 8, two parking spaces in Newbury will be converted to a pop-up “parklet” complete with outdoor seating and greenery. The movable park will appear in three locations in the Back Bay area. Its first location will be outside Thinking Cup Coffee on Newbury Street. It will then move in front of Shake Shack, and then outside of Pavement Coffeehouse. Jamestown, a property management company, spearheaded the project. Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, recently told Boston magazine that the parklet would enhance visitors’ experiences of Newbury Street by allowing them to enjoy their food outside.

Brianne Dyke, manager of Crush Boutique, said in a statement she’s excited for the crowds to flock to Newbury on Sunday. "We're so happy that Open Newbury Street is returning this summer," Dyke said. "These pedestrian friendly shopping days draw a wonderful crowd, and create a strong sense of community. It means so much to us that as Boston continues to grow, the Mayor's Office continues to be supportive of small businesses like ours. We've truly enjoyed collaborating with our neighbors to create special events for the Open Newbury Sundays, and we look forward to another wonderful summer on our vibrant street."