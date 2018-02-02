Paul Rudd hopes the Patriots lose in the Super Bowl

The "Ant-Man" star says he's "100 percent" rooting for the Eagles this weekend.

Sorry Captain America, but Ant-Man is in the Eagles' corner this weekend.

Paul Rudd was in Cambridge on Friday night to accept his 2018 Man of the Year award from Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, and the Marvel movie star revealed during a press conference that he'll be cheering for Philadelphia over New England on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I am absolutely, 100 percent rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles," Rudd said. "I'm tired of the Patriots."

Rudd's "Avengers: Infinity War" co-star and Patriots superfan Chris Evans definitely won't be happy to hear that.

Despite accepting the honor in Tom Brady's backyard, Rudd told the media that he wouldn't be sucking up to the hometown crowd ahead of this weekend's big game. However, he does respect the quarterback and all of his accomplishments with head coach Bill Belichick.

"I know exactly where I'm at, but I'm not going to suck up," Rudd said. "I respect what they've done. I think the combination of Belichick and Brady is the greatest in the history of the game. I give props and respect them. I'm not a Patriots fan and I hope they lose."

New England fans shouldn't be too worried, though, as Rudd is an avid Kansas City fan and doesn't have much love for the Eagles either.

"Here's the thing, I don't really care for the Eagles either," Rudd said. "Go Chiefs!"

Aside from weighing in on the Super Bowl, the actor received a roasting at the hands of Harvard students, took home the coveted Pudding Pot, plus a custom-fitted "Ant-Man" bra from the Hasty Pudding troupe. While taking questions from viewers online, Rudd also revealed that the role he related to most over the years was his performance in the comedy "I Love You, Man," because his character had a tendancy to say awkward things in social situations.

"Sometimes you just say things that are stupid," Rudd said, "like you're rooting for the Eagles when you're sitting in Boston."