Photos: Cosplayers take over Hynes for Anime Boston 2018

Check out highlights from this year's convention.

Colorful cosplayers took over the Hynes Convention Center this past weekend for Anime Boston 2018.

As one of the biggest anime conventions in North America, the three-day festivities bring tens of thousands of fans to the Hub each year, and has grown quite a bit since its first event in 2003. This year's installment, which took place March 30 through April 1, featured panels, movie screenings, karaoke, costume contests and a ton of of other fun happenings geared towards otakus.

Photos: Anime Boston 2018