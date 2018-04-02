Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Boston

Photos: Cosplayers take over Hynes for Anime Boston 2018

Check out highlights from this year's convention.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : April 02, 2018
Anime Boston 2018 photos costumes pokemon VIEW GALLERY 6 Photos
  • anime boston 2018 pikachu anime boston 2018 pikachu
    Image Zoom
    1 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

  • Anime Boston 2018 pokemon photos Anime Boston 2018 pokemon photos
    Image Zoom
    2 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

  • Anime Boston 2018 costumes photos Anime Boston 2018 costumes photos
    Image Zoom
    3 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

  • Anime Boston 2018 cosplayers Anime Boston 2018 cosplayers
    Image Zoom
    4 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

  • Anime Boston 2018 tide pod Anime Boston 2018 tide pod
    Image Zoom
    5 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

  • Anime Boston 2018 thor Anime Boston 2018 thor
    Image Zoom
    6 of 6

    Anime Boston 2018 took over the Hynes Convention Center March 30-April 1.

    Photo by Metro US

Colorful cosplayers took over the Hynes Convention Center this past weekend for Anime Boston 2018.

As one of the biggest anime conventions in North America, the three-day festivities bring tens of thousands of fans to the Hub each year, and has grown quite a bit since its first event in 2003. This year's installment, which took place March 30 through April 1, featured panels, movie screenings, karaoke, costume contests and a ton of of other fun happenings geared towards otakus.

Check out the gallery above to see some of the awesome costumes from Anime Boston 2018.

Also, scroll social media highlights from this year's event.

RelatedArticles
Everything you need to know for Boston Comic Con 2018 03/15/18
The best things to do in Boston for sping 2018 03/19/18

Photos: Anime Boston 2018

 

 

This Genos cosplayer at #AnimeBoston is THE COOLEST

A post shared by Crunchyroll (@crunchyroll) on

 
Tags:BostonThings To DoEvents
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending