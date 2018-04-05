Home
 
Photos: 'Super Troopers' cast serves up a good time in Boston

The comedy crew took over Moody’s Delicatessen and Provisions.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : April 05, 2018 | Updated : April 05, 2018
Super Troopers Boston VIEW GALLERY 5 Photos
  • super troopers cast boston photos super troopers cast boston photos
    Image Zoom
    1 of 5

    Kevin Heffernan (right) talking with a fan while dressed as Farva.

    Photo by Aram Bogoshian

  • super troopers cast in boston super troopers cast in boston
    Image Zoom
    2 of 5

    Jay Chandrasekhar and Paul Soter serving a fan.

    Photo by Aram Bogoshian

  • Super troopers boston cast Super troopers boston cast
    Image Zoom
    3 of 5

    Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske snapping a selfie with a fan.

    Photo by Aram Bogoshian

  • Super troopers cast boston fan Super troopers cast boston fan
    Image Zoom
    4 of 5

    A fan snapped a selfie with the "Super Troopers" crew.

    Photo by Aram Bogoshian

  • super troopers cast in boston fan super troopers cast in boston fan
    Image Zoom
    5 of 5

    This fan really enjoyed his free treat.

    Photo by Aram Bogoshian

The cast of "Super Troopers" brought some tasty shenanigans to Boston earlier this week.

The Broken Lizard comedy troupe took over Moody’s Delicatessen and Provisions on Wednesday afternoon, serving up free doughnuts and coffee to anyone who stopped by the special event. Actors Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske wore their "Super Troopers" uniforms and iconic mustaches as they gave away the treats and snapped photos with fans.

The deli takeover was part of the promo tour to hype up the upcoming sequel "Super Troopers 2," which opens in theaters on April 20. The cast also held a preview screening of the new film for fans and crew members in Boston, followed by a Q&A session.

The entire Broken Lizard crew reprises their roles as the hilarious Vermont cops for "Super Troopers 2." Set more than a decade after the 2001 cult classic original, the comedy involves the troopers getting into a bit of international mayhem as they set up shop in a disputed area of Canada to patrol the border. While the movie primarily takes place up north, "Super Troopers 2" filmed around Massachusetts in 2015.

Photos: Super Troopers cast in Boston

super troopers cast boston moodys

The cast seemed to have just as much fun as the fans during their trip to Moody's on Wendnesday.

 

Delicious ☕️ & 🍩 at @moodysbackbay #superTroopers2

A post shared by Erik Stolhanske (@stolhanske) on

 

What goes well with coffee & donuts? 🍩 Liter-a-cola! @moodysbackbay

A post shared by Erik Stolhanske (@stolhanske) on

In addition to Chandrasekhar and company, "Super Troopers 2" stars Rob Lowe, Will Sasso, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Labine, Hayes MacArthur and Paul Walter Hauser. Lynda Carter and Jim Gaffigan are also back to reprise their roles from the original flick.

"Super Troopers 2" opens in theaters April 20.

 
