Polar Seltzer vending machines pop up in Boston

Stock up on Unicorn Kisses while you still can.

Polar Seltzer vending machines are beginning to pop up in the Boston area.

The Worcester-based beverage company announced on Thursday morning that it would be setting up "Impossibly Good" vending machines around the Hub, with proceeds going to local public schools to support arts programs. Fans can grab 8-ounce cans of their favorite "Seltzer Jr." flavors at each of the various locations in the Bay State.

"For the next couple of weeks only, we've dropped some special vending machines around Boston," the company wrote on its website. "They're filled with Impossibly Good sparkling seltzers waiting to be purchased by generous folks to raise money for the arts in school."

Polar Seltzer's popular, mythically-themed flavors will be available at the vending machines, including Unicorn Kisses, Yeti Mischief, Mermaid Songs and Dragon Whispers.

'Tis the giving season! ❄️❄️ Every dollar spent at our #SeltzerJR vending machines goes directly to visual art education in schools. They are hitting Boston today! Find them and spend wildly! Drink good. Do good. ✨✨ A post shared by Polar Seltzer (@polarseltzer) on Dec 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

"Every dollar spent will be donated directly to local schools," the company also wrote in its announcement. "We are working directly with Myran Parker-Brass, Executive Director for the Arts at Boston Public schools to help fund and support visual art education and programs. So, grab a seltzer and support the arts."

Polar Seltzer has revealed a few of the vending machine locations in response to fan inquiries on Instagram. The lineup includes the Boston Public Market, Patriot Place, the New Balance headquarters, the Boch Center, as well as Sweet Cheeks Q. Over the summer, the Fenway barbecue restaurant offered boozy flights of the new Polar Seltzer flavors, to the delight of fans.

Expect to see more Polar Seltzer vending machines pop up over the next couple of weeks.