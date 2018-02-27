Punk rock lives on at this Southie restaurant

Locals were pretty bummed to see Southie’s beloved Playwright Bar close its doors last summer, but the Punk & Poet has more than filled its shoes.

Still owned and operated by restaurateur Joey Arcari, the space was transformed into a punk rock-inspired bar and restaurant last fall. From a glowing neon sign declaring a disdain for Mondays to its plaid embroidered seats, Punk & Poet definitely lives up to its name with its funky décor, which offer a dive feel without the warm beer and sticky floors.

This Southie hotspot has a surprisingly eclectic food menu, filled with tasty bites to satisfy all kinds of foodies. Small plate offerings range from cheese steak fries to nachos. However, the highlight is definitely the spicy buffalo cauliflower, which is perfectly shareable – although you probably will want to eat the whole plate yourself.

There truly is something for everyone on the menu, as guests can munch on everything from meatball casserole and tacos to bahn mis and kale and quinoa salads. Just don’t forget to order the warm donuts for dessert. Featuring fried cake donut holes dusted with cinnamon sugar, these end-of-the-night snacks are delicious and highly addictive.

On the drink side of things, Punk & Poet has a solid draft beer list as well as a slew of cocktails with rock-inspired names like The Clash and Berry Punk. The Pink Poet is a great choice for fans of fruit-forward drinks, as it features a mix of gin, grapefruit, elderflower and bitters.

If you go:

658 E Broadway, South Boston, thepunkandpoet.com