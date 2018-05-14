The best Royal Wedding parties in Boston

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot across the pond, expect fans stateside to be up bright and early on May 19 to celebrate the high-profile nuptials. Here are five Royal Wedding parties in Boston that you definitely don't want to miss this weekend.

BritBox

The British streaming service is teaming up with Fathom Events to bring the Royal Wedding to the big screen. The Assembly Row 12, Fenway Stadium 13 and Framingham 16 movie theaters will show encores of the entire Royal Wedding celebration beginning at 10 a.m.

Various locations, fathomevents.com/events/harry-and-meghan-the-royal-wedding

Café Fleuri

The Langham's popular brunch spot is hosting a special breakfast and viewing party on Saturday morning. The fun kicks off at 6:30 a.m. and guests will be able to munch on classic scones, traditional English breakfast fare as well as regular options from Café Fleuri's menu. Attendees will also get the chance to snap selfies "with the bride and groom" too.

250 Franklin St., Boston, langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston/dining/cafe-fleuri

Harvest

The Cambridge eatery is celebrating the Royal Wedding with a tasty pop-up event. Executive chef Joshua Livsey has created wedding cake-inspired doughnuts that will be available for $3 each or $15 for a half dozen between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The special flavors include strawberry shortcake, chocolate caramel French cruller, blueberry citrus, carrot cake and lemon elderflower, which is the flavor of Prince Harry and Meghan's cake.

44 Brattle St., Cambridge, harvestcambridge.com

Mandarin Oriental

The Back Bay hotel is getting in on the fun with a Royal Wedding tea and viewing party on Saturday morning. Guests can watch the nuptials while enjoying a half-hour rosé reception, which includes sips of The Windsor signature cocktail. The festivities will also include the English tradition of afternoon tea, featuring wedding-inspired pastries by pastry chef Robert Differ. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and proceeds will go to benefit Franciscan Children’s.

776 Boylston St., Boston, mandarinoriental.com/boston/back-bay/luxury-hotel

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen

While the Fairmont Copley Plaza's viewing party is already sold out, fans can still enjoy some tasty brews at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen in honor of the Royal Wedding. The hotel and restaurant will be the only places in town to try Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot beer from the Windsor & Eton Brewery in the U.K. The Fairmont has secured around four dozen bottles for the big day, and around half will be available for $12 each at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

138 St. James Ave., Boston, oaklongbarkitchen.com