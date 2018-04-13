A second Sam Adams Tap Room is coming to Boston

Following the success of the recently opened Sam Adams Tap Room in Jamaica Plain, the brewery now has plans to open a second location in Boston.

The company announced on Friday morning that it is in the final stages of negotiations over a new Tap Room, which will be located in the Hub's Downtown neighborhood. According to a statement, the barroom is tentatively planned to set up shop at 60 State Street, which is pretty close to local landmarks like the Old State House, Government Center and Faneuil Hall.

While there are only a few details available about the project, the brewery hopes to open the new Sam Adams Tap Room during the summer of 2019, as long as all the proper permits are secured and construction is completed on time.

"When I started Sam Adams back in 1984, I hit the streets of Boston literally going door-to-door to introduce bartenders to a new beer called Boston Lager," brewer and founder Jim Koch said in a statement. "Many of those first bars and restaurants were in and around the Old State House, Government Center and Faneuil Hall. With our new tap room, we remain committed to brewing innovative beers for our fellow Bostonians and attract even more beer enthusiasts to our hometown of Boston."

New Sam Adams Tap Room to open in Downtown Boston

The new Tap Room should add even more local flavor to the popular Faneuil Hall area, which already features a ton of fan-favorite, local hotspots.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the new Sam Adams Tap Room to the neighborhood," Faneuil Hall Merchants Association president Linda DeMarco said in a statement. "For decades, Sam Adams has been a champion for small business growth and job creation across the city and a committed New England neighbor, supporting local and regional charities and organizations."