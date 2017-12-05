Ski deals around New England you have to check out this winter

Whether you’re looking to take advantage of the snow that might be headed our way this weekend or just seeking out an enticing sticking stuffer for the skier or rider in your family, there are plenty of early-season deals check out as the holidays approach.

Here are a few ski deals you should look into this winter.

Wachusett Mountain

Through Dec. 18, Wachusett Mountain is offering a sale on its three-day lift cards, $135.15 adults, $118.15 juniors (normally $159 and $139, respectively). There’s also a $30 savings on three-day learn-to-ski packages at $169.15 (ages six and up). New this season for pass holders at Wachusett is the ability to ski Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont with 50 percent savings on lift tickets midweek, 25 on weekends and holidays. Details at www.wachusett.com.

Nashoba Valley

Nashoba Valley has yet to announce its opening date for the 2017-18 season, but for every $50 you currently purchase in gift cards to the Westford ski area, you’ll receive an additional $10 tacked on. Thus, a $50 gift card becomes a $60 gift card, a $100 gift card a $120 gift card, etc. www.skinashoba.com.

Mount Snow

Mount Snow Resort will celebrate its annual Founders Day on Dec. 12 with lift tickets going for only $12. There will even be free cake to celebrate the resort’s birthday at 3 p.m. to boot. Buy tickets online now before they disappear. mountsnow.com/events/calendar/founders-day

Black Mountain and Cranmore Mountain

Similar to what visitors can experience at nearby Story Land during the summer months in New Hampshire, Jackson’s Black Mountain and North Conway’s Cranmore Mountain Resort both offer perks for latecomers upon arrival. Ski free after 2 p.m on days when you purchase a lift ticket for the following day. Think of it as a good way to beat an anticipated powder day, with a little extra to enjoy. Offer valid seven days a week. blackmt.com, cranmore.com

Cannon Mountain

New Hampshire’s Cannon Mountain will, once again, offer 2-for-1 skiing prices on Tuesdays and Thursdays this winter (two for $77 or one for $52). Purchase a 10-pack of anytime lift tickets for $669, more than $100 off the normal cost. cannonmt.com

King Pine

Ski Tuesday nights at King Pine in Madison, New Hampshire, for only $10 (4-9 p.m.), along with $10 tubing and a $10 burger and beer deal with a valid lift ticket. kingpine.com

Sunday River Mountain

Time is ticking on this one, but Sunday River Mountain Resort still has its Kickstarter Pass available for $159 ($129 ages 13-18, $99 ages 6-12). Only available through Dec. 10, it’s valid at the lifts every day until Dec. 24. sundayriver.com