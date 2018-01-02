A ski lodge pop-up bar is opening in South Boston

Enjoy all the amenities of a ski lodge without having to hit the slopes at this new pop-up bar in South Boston.

Publico Street Bistro & Garden has turned its courtyard and open air garden into an apres ski-inspired concept for the winter. Dubbed the Lodge, the pop-up experience will officially debut at a special launch party on Friday, Jan. 5.

While the temperatures continue to dip in Boston, locals will be able to warm up with the Lodge's fire pits and heated lounge areas. Flannel blankets and plush pillows will also be available to keep guests cozy as they check out the space's ski-themed decor, including faux moose head displays, old-school signs and, of course, skis and sleds. An artificial snow machine will be on hand as well to provide a "true alpine ambiance."

Guests will have plenty of fare to feast on thanks to executive chef Keenan Langlois. The Lodge's menu has an array of delicious bites that definitely channel an apres ski vibe.

Meat eaters can fill up on the Triple Diamond Slope burger sliders, featuring aged cheddar and grilled onions ($10), while cheese fans will have a slew of dishes to choose from, including the White Heat fried mac and cheese, which offers a fun take on the dish with sweet habanero peppers, hominy and machego cheese ($8). Grilled cheese, arancini and a pair of pizza options will also be available.

On the drinks side of things, co-owner and beverage director Teodora Bakardzhieva has put together a cocktail menu that should help guests weather the winter chill.

Locals can sip on a trio of hot offerings, including the Spiked Hot Chocolate, featuring Grey Goose, housemade cocoa and chocolate bitters ($12), as well as the Hot Buttered Rum, featuring Bacardi 8 and house butter batter ($12). The Hot Toddy is particularly tasty thanks to its mix of Teeling Irish whiskey, pimento dram, honey and lemon ($12).

The Lodge at Publico will be open from 6 p.m. to close on Fridays and Saturdays through March.

If you go:

Through March, 6 p.m.-midnight, Publico Street Bistro & Garden, 11 Dorchester St., South Boston, publicoboston.com