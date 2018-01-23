3 ways to take the hassle out of ski trips

Maybe your skis are staring at you from across your apartment, wondering exactly when their automobile-deficient owner is going to find transportation to the mountains this winter. No issue.

There are at least three easy ways to rectify that short of hitchhiking up 93 North.

Every weekend skiers and riders can ride the MBTA to Wacusett Mountain in Princeton, door-to-door service that cuts out the need for gas. Trains depart North Station in Boston Saturdays and Sundays at 8:35 a.m., arriving at the Wachusett Station just after 10. There’s a shuttle from there that will being passengers the extra 10 minutes to the base of the mountain. Return trips leave the station at 5:11 p.m., and get back to Boston by 6:10 p.m.

Each train features a designated ski car for easy storage of equipment, and costs $11.50 each way. If the train doesn’t work for you, the Wachusett Station also serves as an UBER dropoff, from where skiers and riders ca catch the same shuttle. Visit wachusett.com for more information.

Skedaddle is another ride-sharing program that has recently launched skiing destinations to its repertoire. The Boston-based, on-demand travel app is currently offering $5 round-trip rides from Boston to Loon Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee through February.

This weekend, for instance, the transportation leaves Boston (1096 Boylston St.) at 6:30 a.m., scheduled to arrive at Loon at 9:03 a.m. Return trip leaves the resort at 5 p.m., back in Boston before 8. The $5 cost does not — obviously — include lift tickets.

Visit letskedaddle.com/events for more information and a list of other destinations currently available.

Boston Ski and Sports Club has also long been a leader in creating weekends around buses destined for the slopes. The outlet offers day trips, weekends and other excursions as part of its busy schedule.

These prices do include lift tickets. A Sunday trip to Sugarbush this weekend would run non cub-members $92, a price that includes transportation and lifts. Consider that a regular full-day window rate at Sugarbush is $119 this season, and that’s a pretty sweet deal already. Grabbing a nap instead of a steering wheel? Even better.

Boston Ski and Sports Club has day trips planned into April; weekend trips slated for Sunday River, Stowe and Killington still this season. Visit bssc.com/ski-ride for a complete roundup.