'Spamilton' brings the laughs to Boston

If anyone was going to make a parody about the hit musical “Hamilton,” it had to be Gerard Alessandrini.

The Boston native became the king of satirizing the world of theater with his hit show “Forbidden Broadway,” and recently decided to poke fun at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global sensation with his latest work “Spamilton: An American Parody.” The show, which debuted in 2016, kicks off its run at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts this weekend.

While “Spamilton” gets audiences laughing at the expense of the hit musical, Alessandrini tells Metro that he has no ill will towards the production. In fact, he has nothing but respect for “Hamilton” and its creator.

“I was very appreciative of what ‘Hamilton’ did and does,” Alessandrini says. “It sort of raised the bar of the quality of writing musical theater.”

The respect is apparently mutual. Although “Spamilton” satirizes Miranda and how he built “Hamilton” into a Broadway powerhouse, the megastar actually gave the parody his stamp of approval, according to Alessandrini. Miranda even gave the “Spamilton” cast complimentary tickets to “Hamilton” after seeing the show.

“He came to the show twice,” Alessandrini says. “He was just falling out of his seat in laughter.”

Alessandrini is particularly pumped about the upcoming “Spamilton” run in Boston. Having grown up around the city’s theater scene, the musical’s creator is excited to see the show in his old hometown.

“It [means a lot] on many levels,” Alessandrini says. “I’m very happy to be at this theater and to work with people I’ve worked with before.”

If you go:

Through April 7, Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St., Boston, huntingtontheatre.org