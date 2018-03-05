Everything you need to know for the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston is almost here, which means it's time to dig into your closet to find your best green outfits.

The annual festivities also happen occur on the same day as Evacuation Day, which commemorates the expulsion of British military forces from the Hub during the American Revolutionary War. So really there are two great reasons to celebrate and sip on green beer.

Get a head start on making plans with our guide to this year's St. Patrick's Day in South Boston.

When does the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston start?

While St. Patrick's Day falls on Saturday, March 17, the parade will take over Southie the following day on Sunday, March 18. The fun is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., but it's always a good idea to get there early in order to find the best spot to catch all the action.

Military marching units are scheduled to line up by 11 a.m. at the James A. Kelly Bridge, while floats will be lined up at the same time on Dorchester Avenue.

What is the route for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston?

The St. Patrick's Day Parade starts on West Broadway before turning left onto East Broadway. Marchers will then proceed right onto P Street and then take another right onto East 4th Street. Parade participants will then make their way left down K Street, followed by a right onto East 5th Street. The parade will take a short left onto G Street and a quick right onto the Southerly Arm of Thomas Park before making lefts on Telegraph Street and Dorchester Street. The parade will end its journey on Dorchester Avenue.

What are the rules for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston?

Organizers do have a few rules for anyone who wants to watch or participate in the parade through Southie. It's best to avoid politics during the festivities as political protests will not be tolerated. Vulgar language, either spoken or on a written sign, is discouraged as well. Proper attire is also required, as anyone who exposes themselves or wears something offensive will be ejected from the venue and possibly banned from attending the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the future. Appropriate costumes are encouraged, though.