Everything you need to know about the $100 million TD Garden renovation

The TD Garden is getting a "legendary transformation." Delaware North, the owners and operators of the arena, announced on Friday morning that a new $100 million investment will provide an expansive TD Garden renovation, featuring the addition of 50,000 square feet to the venue, as well as new amenities and experiences for fans over the course of the next two years. Here's everything you need to know about the TD Garden renovation.

TD Garden renovation: What's new for fans?

The first things fans will notice about the upgraded arena is the completion of The Hub on Causeway, a 1.5 million square-foot space that sits in front of the TD Garden, atop the grounds of the old Boston Garden. Created in conjunction with Boston Properties, The Hub on Causeway features a new "front door," an atrium entrance with a glass canopy, plus new escalators and elevators to bring fans to the building's second floor. The entrance will officially open on Dec. 1.

Aside from the new front door, the TD Garden is adding more space to its loge and balcony areas, which will feature a "rotating calendar of pop-up concession stands," according to a press release. Fans will also get the chance to cheer on their favorite teams at the new Back Row Bar on level 8. The bar will have an additional 50 seats and provide "vintage vibes."

Even bigger changes are in store for members of the Premium Club, which is being rebranded as the Boston Garden Society. Members will be able to enjoy a host of new luxury amenities in the arena, as well as a "street-to-seat experience," such as new private entrances and elevators.

Boston Garden Society members will have plenty of places to eat, drink and play, including the new eateries and bars Society Kitchen & Tap on level five and the 1928 CLub on levels five and six. A party deck dubbed the Rafters will also allow members to enjoy games from the top floor of the arena.

TD Garden renovation: What's new for commuters?

Fans who take the T to games will have a new, underground pedestrian tunnel below Causeway Street, which connects North Station's subway stop with the commuter rail. The tunnel will open sometime in December. Those who drive to the TD Garden should already notice the expanded North Station Garage, which now has 500 new parking spots.

TD Garden renovation: What's new for the players?

The TD Garden renovation didn't forget Bruins and Celtics players, who'll get to enjoy new team locker rooms beginning in the 2019-2020 season.