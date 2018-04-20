The Patios brings puppies, beer and mini golf to Boston's City Hall Plaza

Get ready to spend your summer days at Boston's City Hall Plaza.

The area is getting a new installation next month that will feature everything from beer and ice cream to mini golf and adorable puppies. Dubbed The Patios, the fun-filled project will take over the southeast corner of the plaza beginning on May 4.

Organizers are describing the space as an "urban oasis," where visitors can kick back, sip on brews and enjoy various pop-up programming, similar to the recent Boston Winter set up.

"We’re excited to welcome the next round of family-friendly and fun activations to City Hall Plaza as the weather continues to get warmer here in Boston," Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement. "Our partners at Boston Garden Development Corporation have shown the potential in making the plaza a downtown destination for all with a record number of visitors at Boston Winter this year, and I look forward to another season of success."

The Patios at Boston's City Hall Plaza

Wachusett Brewing Company will have its Airstream trailer set up in a special Brew Yard so visitors can grab pints starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends. Wachusett plans to rotate its beers on tap as well as host tap takeovers with various local breweries.

Cambridge's Honeycomb Creamery is also set to have a pop-up ice cream shop located at The Patios entryway, while the Boston Public market will be on hand to provide picnic menus, samples and even giveaways. And you definitely don't want to miss "Wag Wednesdays," as Dedham's Schultz's Guests House will bring puppies by for visits eah week between noon and 2 p.m.

Other highlights include a Bibliocycle by the Boston Public Library, which will bring books, storytime sessions and more by The Patios weekly, as well as a free, five-hole mini golf station.

Presented by Berkshire Bank, The Patios features a design by Boston artist Jeff Smith, who used a combination of reclaimed wood and an "infusion of greenery." Smith has also created a special "BOSTON" sign for the project that will be located by the entryway.

"Like the rest of Boston, we're ready for spring," Amy Latimer, president of Boston Garden Development Corp., said in a statement. "What better way to celebrate than with outdoor patios, pints and puppies."