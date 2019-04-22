Things to do in Boston for Earth Day 2019

For nearly five decades, the world has come together each year for Earth Day in order to celebrate the planet we call home. As the environmental holiday prepares to turn 49 on Monday, April 22, the annual festivities return at a critical moment in human history as the entire globe continues to confront the growing impact of climate change. Here are four events around Boston where you can celebrate Earth Day 2019.

Celebrate Earth Day in Boston

Boston Children’s Museum

What’s a better time for a trip to the museum than Earth Day? Take the kids to the Boston Children’s Museum on Monday for a day of environmentally-themed activities. From 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., pre-schoolers can explore the magic of trees during the Pint-Sized Science program. From 11:10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., kids of all ages can also take part in earth-friendly art at the museum’s Art Studio. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., bostonchildrensmuseum.org

“Business in the Era Of Climate Change”

The latest installment of WBUR’s series in collaboration with Harvard Business School and Boston University Questrom School of Business will examine the role of business, how it has shaped climate policy over the years and what’s next. WBUR’s environmental reporter Bruce Gellerman will moderate a panel discussion on the topic with business leaders at the new CitySpace venue on Monday night. 6:30-8:30 p.m., WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., $15, wbur.org

Earth Day & Green New Deal Lecture

The John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston is hosting a special lecture on Earth Day. The special event will feature a talk by Massachusetts’ own Sen. Ed Markey, who recently co-sponsored a Green New Deal resolution in Congress along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The lecture is free and open to the public, although registration is required. Noon, University of Massachusetts Boston, 100 William T Morrissey Blvd., free, eventbrite.com

Earth Day: Fixing the Planet

While the impending doom of climate change can be a downer, find out why there’s still hope for the planet at this special event at The Bebop. As part of the Taste of Science festivities taking place across the country, the Irish pub is hosting a discussion with a pair of speakers who are working on solutions to the climate crisis. In addition to the talk, The Bebop will have a special food menu on hand for guests. 6-8 p.m., The Bebop, 1116 Boylston St., free, tasteofscience.org