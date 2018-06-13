8 great things to do for Father's Day 2018 in Boston

Father's Day is almost here, which means it's time to make plans to celebrate the special men in our lives. From making brews with dad to treating the big guy to a delicious steak dinner, here are eight great things to do for Father's Day in Boston this year.

Things to do for Father's Day in Boston

1. Take a tour of Fenway Park

The Red Sox won't be in town this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't spend a day at Fenway Park with dad. Celebrate Father's Day by taking a guided tour of the historic ballpark, which depart every hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Regular tickets are $20 each, which tickets for kids 12 and under are $14.

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, mlb.com/redsox/ballpark/tours

2. Brew up a good time

If your dad likes to enjoy a beer or two from time to time, head over to Hopsters in the Seaport this weekend. In addition to enjoying some great grub and drinks, visitors can brew up their own special batches on site. And don't worry if you aren't well-versed in the art of brewing, as experts are on hand to help you out.

Hopsters Brewing Company, 51 Sleeper St., Boston, hopstersbrew.com

3. Learn how to make wooden gifts

Get your Ron Swanson on at the Makery in Brookline, which is hosting a Father's Day Making Festival this weekend. On Saturday, guests who stop by will learn about laser cutting design and will get the chance to create a special gift for dad. Tickets to the fest are $35.

The Makery, 2 Sewall Ave., Brookline, brooklinemakery.com/events/fathers-day-gift-making-festival

4. Treat dad to a steak dinner

If red meat is a staple of your pop's menu, then book a table at Smith & Wollensky for Father's Day. Treat dad to a delicious steak dinner and order up the 44 oz. Snake River Farms swinging tomahawk ribeye. This meaty behemoth for two is charred and sliced table-side, and comes with a side of beef fat potatoes.

Smith & Wollensky, 101 Arlington St., Boston, smithandwollensky.com/our-restaurants/boston-back-bay

5. Fish and kayak for free on the Charles River

The Esplanade Association is hosting a Father's Day fishing and kayaking event on Saturday. Enjoy a free day of fun on the Charles River with dad and the family, plus learn about the watery ecosystem with educational programs.

Community Boating Inc., 21 David G Mugar Way, Boston, esplanadeassociation.org

6. Brunch time at Ocean Prime

Feast on a decadent brunch menu at Ocean Prime for Father's Day on Sunday. The special holiday menu includes braised short rib surf and turf, smoked salmon, plus crab and eggs, which can be paired with a blood orange mimosa. One lucky table will also take home a signed football by Patriots star Patrick Chung, as well as a "#1 Dad" Patriots t-shirt.

Ocean Prime, 140 Seaport Blvd., Boston, ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/boston

7. Fathers and families fest

Head to Harambee Park in Dorchester on Saturday for Fathers and Families Fun Day. This free event includes music, games, giveaways, plus pony rides, an obstacle course, face painting, haircuts and even free dental check-ups for kids.

Harambee Park, 930 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester, familynurturing.org/news/fathers-and-families-fun-day

8. Eat up on BBQ

The Yard at the Liberty Hotel will once again host a Father's Day cookout on Sunday afternoon. This year's festivities will feature a barbecue feast, complete with slow-smoked beef, wood-grilled chicken and more by chef Daniel Kenney. Ticket options include the $40 food only version, or splurge for the $65 full package ticket and treat dad to bourbon cocktails and cigars. Chidren under 5 can attend for free while tickets for kids between the ages of 5 and 12 are $15.

Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston, libertyhotel.com