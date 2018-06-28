Still need plans for Independence Day? We've got you covered. From "Hamilton"-themed sing-alongs to patriotic parades and more, here's your guide to the best things to do in Boston for the 4th of July this year.

Things to do in Boston for the 4th of July

'Hamilton' sing-along

If you're a super fan of the hit Broadway musical, then you might want to consider stopping by the Aeronaut Allston beer garden at Zone 3 on Wednesday. In addition to live music and brews, the festivities will include a crowd-sourced sing-along featuring tunes from "Hamilton" starting at 3 p.m. Fans who want to show off their pipes can sign up at aer.co/HAMILTON.

Noon- 6p.m., Zone 3, 267 Western Ave., Boston, zone3westernave.com

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Out of all the awesome things to do in Boston for the 4th of July, the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is definitely at the top of the list. This year's show will feature performances by Rachel Platten, the Indigo Girls and more.

8 p.m.-11 p.m., DCR Hatch Shell, 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, bostonpopsjuly4th.org

Independence Day Commemoration 2018

The city of Boston is going all out to celebrate the patriotic holiday. The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza led by Mayor Marty Walsh. Starting at 9:10 a.m.m, a parade will march from City Hall Plaza to the Granary Burying Ground for a special wreath-laying ceremony to honor the many American patriots who are buried there. A reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at the Old State House at 9:40 a.m., followed by an oration at Faneuil Hall at 10 a.m.

9 a.m., various locations, boston.gov

Lolo Luau

City Tap House is throwing a Hawaiian-themed bash for the 4th of July. Stop by the Fort Point hotspot on Wednesday to feast on luau-style bites, plus sip on frozen drink specials, tropical cocktails as well as tap takeover offerings from Kona Brewing, Downeast and Ballast Point.

11 a.m.-7 p.m., City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

'Jaws'

We're going to need a bigger theater. Steven Spielberg's New England-set, 1975 classic "Jaws" will be screened at the Brattle Theatre during a pair of showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Make it a double feature if you decide to head to the afternoon showing, as it will be immediately followed by a screening of "Jaws 2."

Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, brattlefilm.org

USS Constitution

See Old Ironsides set sail on the 4th of July. The USS Constitution Museum is teaming up with Boston Harbor Cruises to give fans a chance to watch the historic ship travel out to Castle Island in Southie for a 21-gun salute before heading back to Charlestown. Guests on the accompanying cruise will get to see the action in style while munching on a special menu by acclaimed chef Barbara Lynch. General admission tickets to the festivities are $99, while children 2 years of age and younger can attend for free.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Boston Harbor, Boston, bostonharborcruises.com