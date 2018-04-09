Discover the best things to do in Boston for April vacation week this year. Photo by Getty Images

While many adults in the Hub will get a day off for Patriots' Day, the fun continues all week long for local kids thanks to April vacation, which officially kicks off April 17. Now that the weather is warming up, get the little ones off the couch and check out these fun things to do in Boston for school vacation week.

5 things to do in Boston for April vacation

Boston Children's Museum

The museum has a slew of events that celebrate children's literacy scheduled for April vacation week. Stop by on April 17 to experience storytelling in motion with a workshop by Urbanity Dance Company. Ben and Tonya Mezrich will be in attendance on April 18 for a reading of "Charlie Numbers and the Man in the Moon." Other highlights include a reading by Olympic gold medalist Meghan Duggan on April 19 and a puppet show on April 20.

April 17-21, Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Franklin Park Zoo

Have a wild time with the kids at the Franklin Park Zoo. Hang out with hundreds of birds at the Aussie Aviary when it opens for the season during school vacation week. The zoo will also have special bat-themed activities on April 17 in honor of National Bat Appreciation Day, plus story time with Big Joe the Storyteller at the Hippo Theater on April 18.

April 16-21, Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, zoonewengland.org/franklin-park-zoo

"Hybrid-Digital Home"

The ICA is set to debut an interactive art project geared towards families in its Art Lab. The exhibit is a collaboration by New York-based artist Saya Woolfalk and her six-year-old daughter, which invites guests to create their own drawings using a digital program called Scratch. "Hybrid-Digital Home" will be open to the public at select times throughout April vacation week.

April 17-20, 11 a.m.- 4p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, icaboston.org

Legoland Discovery Center Boston

Unleash your inner ninja at the Legoland Discovery Center. Events based on Lego's popular Ninjago series are set to take over the venue during vacation week, including scavenger hunts, photo opportunities, plus screenings of the 4D flick "Ninjago: Master of the 4th Dimension."

April 16-22, Legoland Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Museum of Fine Arts

The MFA is getting in on the April vacation fun with a week of events based around the themes of myth and magic. Stop by the museum for make-your-own art activities, performances, children's stories and more. Kids will also receive free admission throughout the school vacation period.

April 17-20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org