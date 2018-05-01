10 things to do in Boston for Cinco de Mayo

Whether you're in the mood for some great Mexican food or just want to throw back a few margaritas, there are plenty of awesome things to do in Boston for Cinco de Mayo. Find your perfect way to celebrate the May 5 holiday with our guide to all the top events happening around town this weekend.

Things to do in Boston for Cinco de Mayo 2018

Boston Taco Festival

The first ever Boston Taco Festival will take over City Hall Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature tacos and Mexican cuisine from some of the city's top restaurants, as well as brews, live music, a taco eating contest, plus lucha libre wrestling.

City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, $15-$75, tacofestivalboston.com

Feast at local favorites

There are a ton of amazing Mexican restaurants around the city, so pay them a visit on Saturday (if you can score a reservation). A few of our favorites include Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar in Faneuil Hall, which is celebrating all week long with special events leading up to the big day and will also have its patio open if the weather holds up. Another local hotpsot is the new Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar in Fort Point, which has a delicious spicy margarita and is set to open its patio this weekend as well.

Various locations

Kane’s Donuts

Doughnuts aren't your typical Cinco de Mayo fare, but Kane's Donuts hopes to change that. The bakery has teamed up with Ghost Tequila for a special margarita doughnut, featuring a honey, lime and tequila icing and topped with a sprinkle of salt. The sweet treat will be available May 3-6.

Various locations, kanesdonuts.com

Laugh Boston

Celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby at Laugh Boston on Saturday afternoon. Kicking off at 1 p.m., the club will host a special party featuring a free comedy show, plus festive drink specials. Will Noonan, Nonye Brown-West, Tricia Auld and Nick Chambers are all set to perform.

425 Summer St., Boston, free, laughboston.com

Lawn on D

The popular, outdoor space is finally open and will get into the Cinco de Mayo spirit all weekend long. Stop by Lawn on D on Friday and Saturday for live music, face painting, lawn games and giveways. Mexican-style food and "Southie Ritas" will also be available for purchase.

420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

The South Boston bar and restaurant is celebrating the holiday with an entire week of deals and events, but the fun will kick into high gear over the weekend. Swing by on Friday for a Cinco de Mayo lunch party featuring live music and a large format punch special that's served in a hollowed-out watermelon. Loco will be the place to be on Saturday as the hotspot will have piñatas and more on hand, plus a mariachi band that will deliver the Golden Taco, another cocktail special, to guests between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

412 West Broadway, Boston, locosouthboston.com

Margarita Madness Bar Crawl

Get your fill of margaritas at this epic bar crawl on Saturday. Guests will get to sip on margarita specials like frozen coconut crème and blue raspberry while bouncing between more than 20 Boston bars, as well as enjoying free food at taco bars located at two of the participating venues. Raffles, photo booths and more will also be on hand.

Various locations, $20, eventbrite.com/e/boston-margarita-madness-tickets-44961800957

Precinct Kitchen + Bar

Derby de Mayo will take over the Back Bay bar and restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., guests can stop by to celebrate both of this weekend's big events with mint juleps and caballo picante.

154 Berkeley St, Boston, precinctkitchenandbar.com

Publico Street Bistro & Garden

The South Boston eatery is also hosting a dual Derby and Cinco celebration on Saturday night. The Roses & 'Ritas event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature offerings like mint julep cocktails, carnitas and fish tacos, chile margaritas and more food and drink specials.

11 Dorchester St., Boston, publicoboston.com

Tiki Rock

Tiki Rock and Cayman Jack are teaming up for a free cocktail and food pairing event. Stop by between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday to try a Cayman Jack margarita along with a special chimichanga dumpling, made with fried wontons, rice, avocado, roasted chicken and a Sriracha sour cream sauce. The complimentary food and drink will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

2 Broad St., Boston, free, tikirock.com