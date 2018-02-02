5 things to do in Boston for February vacation

Take a trip to the museum, party with the Blue Man Group and more.

February vacation is just around the corner, which means it's time for parents to start preparing for a week home with the kids. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to have fun with your little ones that don't involve sitting around on the couch all day. From museum trips to musical shows, here are five things to do in Boston for this year's February break.

Blue Man Group

Go blue this vacation and hang out with the fan-favorite music and art troupe. The Blue Man Group will host a week of special matinee shows filled with activities geared towards younger audience members. Guests will be able to take part in free face paintings, glow-in-the-dark mask decorating and more, plus kids will receive free meals at select area restaurants. Attendees will also get the chance to take selfies with performers after the shows.

Feb. 19-25, 74 Warrenton St., Boston, $66+, blueman.com/boston/school-vacation-week

Legoland Discovery Center Boston

If you and your kids can't get enough "Star Wars," travel to the far, far away galaxy at Boston's Legoland. Just in time for school vacation week, the center will have it's "Star Wars" display up and running for fans to check out. The exhibit, which opens Feb. 10, depicts the epic battle of Geonosis scene from the "Attack of the Clones" prequel film. During the February break, guests will also get a chance to take part in scavanger hunts, free builds and more.

Feb. 19-25, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, $18.50+, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Celebrate Presidents' Day and the start of February vacation at the JFK Library. The venue's annual Family Festival returns on Feb. 19 with a day filled with storytelling, activities, musical performances, tours and other hands-on programs geared towards all ages.

Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Point, Boston, $10+, free for children 12 and under, jfklibrary.org

Museum of Fine Arts

Featuring a theme of peace making, the MFA's annual school vacation programs return Feb. 19-23. Parents and children will be able to enjoy a slew of free, drop-in activities during the week, including drawing with buddha, make-your-own peace dove, plus family art walks and storytelling performances.

Feb. 19-23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $23, free for kids and youth up to 17, mfa.org

Museum of Science

Head over to the Museum of Science to check out the new Mirror Maze exhibit. Learn about mathematical patterns hidden in the natural world and explore a breathtaking 1,700-square-foot mirror maze.

1 Science Park, Boston, $20+, mos.org