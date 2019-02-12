3 last-minute things to do in Boston for Valentine’s Day 

Sometimes Valentine’s Day plans don't work out. Did the reservation fall apart? Could you not agree on a restaurant? Were the choices all too daunting? Nonetheless, you don’t have anything to do for the big day this year. No need to panic, we've got you covered. Here are three last-minute things to do in Boston for Valentine’s Day.

City Winery

City Winery is a wine bar serving Mediterranean food and special V-day deals. This Thursday, the Barrel Room will be offering a special pre-fixe menu. At their Cold Bar Kitchen, they are offering the Ultimate High-End Valentine’s Day experience. Impress your date with a 3-tier seafood tower, featuring jumbo shrimp, lobster, oysters, clams, tuna tartare and black mussels. This seafood tower will go with a bottle of Sanger 2008 Champagne. As for the main venue, City Winery will host Noam Pikelny & Stuart Duncan. Both musicians are highly talented and own many awards for country and bluegrass music. There will be free chocolate-covered strawberries available during their performance. In their Haymarket Lounge, City Winery will host Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute show. They will be performing over 40 boyband songs by the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, LFO, One Direction and more! We told you City Winery had you covered, so go get those reservations!

10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, citywinery.com/boston

Laugh Boston

Next on our list for things to do in Boston for the big day is Laugh Boston. This comedy club provides small plates, light dinner entrees and joke-themed cocktails. On the special day, Laugh Boston will be hosting Al Ducharme and Bernie Pauley. Ducharme is a comedy powerhouse. He has charmed audiences at top comedy clubs all over the globe. For this special show, he’s teaming up with the hilarious Bernadette Pauley, co-host of the syndicated talk show, The Gossip Queens. Grab your tickets now and share a laugh this Thursday.

425 Summer St., Boston, laughboston.com

Fool’s Errand

Maybe you and your sweetheart want to make a connection over confection. Lucky for you, Fool’s Errand is turning their adult snack bar into a Suite of Sweets! Fool's Errand will host a special dessert-only menu from chef Tiffani Faison and her talented pastry chef, Dee Steffen Chinn. These experts crafted a unique menu that includes a rose cupcake, conversation heart sugar cookies and more! Besides the bar bites, Fool’s Errand is home to a rotating list of craft cocktails, wines, bubbles, fortified wines and apéritifs. Adding to this sweet deal, the restaurant will host local poet, Daniel Hirshfield. He will be crafting impromptu love poems on a vintage typewriter. The best part is that it is standing room only, no reservations required! Go feast on those sweets!

1377 Boylston St., Boston, foolserrandboston.com