12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

See Lana Del Rey at the TD Garden, sip on vino at the Boston Wine Festival and more.

FOOD & DRINKS

Après Ski Festival at Eataly

Eataly is bringing the fun of an Italian baita to Boston with its Après Ski Festival series this month. Beginning on Thursday, the dining emporium will host a weekly festival filled with food, drinks, music and more. Guests will be able to indulge on tasty items from Eataly's new Polenta Bar as well as sip on seasonal Italian cocktails like spiced mulled wine and bombardino.

Jan. 11, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 800 Boylston St., Boston, $5-$35, eataly.com

Boston Wine Festival

The 29th annual Boston Wine Festival kicks off on Friday night with a special grand opening reception at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Billed as the nation's longest-running wine and food pairing series, this three-month fest created by chef Daniel Bruce is a vino lover's paradise. Fans can expect everything from cabernet battles to dinners featuring some of the world's top wineries.

Jan. 12-March 30, Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, $95+, bostonwinefestival.net

City Tap House

The Fort Point beer haven is celebrating the first long weekend of the year with a pair of fun events. Stop by on Sunday for cornhole tournaments, bar games, plus movie screenings throughout the evening. Buckets of Narragansett will also be available for $15. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, City Tap will host an all-day brunch featuring a special menu prepared by chef A.J. Beaulieu.

Jan. 14-15, City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

Top Shelf Cookies at Sam Adams

If you haven't checked out the new taproom at Sam Adams yet, you might want to stop by on Saturday afternoon. Top Shelf Cookies will be setting up a pop-up at the brewery so guests can munch on some sweet treats as they sip on their favorite Sam Adams brews.

Jan. 13, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Sam Adams, 30 Germania St., Boston, samueladams.com

ARTS & CULTURE

‘Soaring Wings’

The Shanghai Dance Theatre brings its "Soaring Wings" production to Boston for a limited engagement this weekend. This awe-inspiring performance tells the story of the crested ibis, considered a "bird of good fortune," which became a symbol for environmental protection in China after it was brought back from near extinction. Attendees can expect beautifully choreographed dances, stunning costumes and traditional Chinese music at this show, starring dancers Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun.

Jan. 11-12, 8 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $30+, bochcenter.org

‘Wizard of Oz’

Take another trip down the yellow brick road this weekend. Join Dorothy, Toto, the Tin Man and more as the stage production of "The Wizard of Oz" takes over the Boston Opera House.

Jan. 12-14, Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, $40+, bostonoperahouse.com

MOVIES

‘Proud Mary’

Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson plays a hitwoman working for a Boston crime family in the new flick "Proud Mary." Filmed around Boston and the Bay State last year, this action-packed thriller also stars "Lethal Weapon" legend Danny Glover and Dorchester native Neal McDonough.

Opens Jan. 12, various locations, tickets.proudmarymovie.com

‘The Shining’

Here's Johnny! The Cooldge Corner Theatre will screen Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic on Saturday night as part of its After Midnite series.

Jan. 13, 11:30 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., $12.75, coolidge.org

MUSIC

Lana Del Rey

Between a possible legal battle with Radiohead and a recent bout of the flu, it's been a rough past few days for Lana Del Rey. Hopefully a trip to Boston for the "Summertime Sadness" and "Lust for Life" singer will be a bit less stressful.

Jan. 13, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $39.50+, tdgarden.com

Guster

Boston alt-rock band Guster is back in Boston on Saturday night for a show at the House of Blues. The local music legends celebrated their 25th anniversary last year with a special series of shows at the Paradise Rock Club.

Jan. 13, 7 p.m., House of Blues, 15 Landsdowne St., Boston, $40+, houseofblues.com

COMEDY

Kathleen Madigan

Head down the rabbit hole of supernatural stories and conspiracies when Kathleen Madigan brings her "Boxed Wine and Bigfoot" tour to town. "I am like the weird page of the internet where you're like, 'Wait, what? We're missing a whole airplane with 230 people?,'" Madigan tells Metro of her new tour. "Like those kind of off-beat things."

Jan. 13, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32+, thewilbur.com

GOING OUT

Octobussy

Take a trip back in time with a James Bond-themed disco party at the Oberon in Cambridge. The event will feature live performances, a casino setting, plus music by FOXY disco DJs James Cerne and Nathanael Bluhm.

Jan. 12, 10 p.m., Oberon, 2 Arrow St., Cambridge, $10-$12, americanrepertorytheater.org