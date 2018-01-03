12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

GOING OUT
No Pants Subway Ride
Started by an improv troupe in New York City, this group event—which is exactly what it sounds like, and yes, you still have to wear underwear, creep—has become a weird little tradition, spreading to cities across the world. It’ll be especially gutsy this year in Boston considering the icy weather we’ve been having, but that’ll just make it funny and impressive.
Jan 7, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Pemberton Sq., Boston, free, improveverywhere.com
Horatio Day
Bone Up Brewery celebrates the invention of its cute little skeleton mascot, and everybody’s invited to—what else—drink beer. Among the brews they’ll be releasing are the excellently named Quadless Leg Monster, Joybringer Tripel, El Pulpo Chocolate Orange Imperial Stout and Life Sentence DIPA. There will also be cake and, they promise, the inauguration of a “dumb tradition.”
Jan. 6, noon-11 p.m., Bone Up Brewery 35 Norman St., Everett, no cover, 21+, boneup.beer
FOOD
Superfood Society: Meat Free Meal Prep
So you resolved to eat healthier? Give yourself some inspiration to make it last more than a week this time with this class, where holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who promises to reveal her “foolproof, easy and economical meal prep process.” Bring a to-go box of some kind, because you’ll get to take your creation home with you.
Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, The Kitchen at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, $65, jenniferhanway.com
North End Pizza Tour
That resolution to eat healthier? Save it for 2019, it’s easier in odd numbered years. Don’t quote us on that, but if you love pizza and you’re not super familiar with the offerings Boston has, check out this tasty tour of the North End’s pizza spots. Our Little Italy may be best known for its pastry, but its pizza game is no joke.
Ongoing, corner of Hanover St. and Cross St., Boston, $63, bostonpizzatours.com
FAMILY
'Charlotte’s Web'
American Repertory Theater presents this dramatization of E.B. White’s darling children’s novel, probably the only book about a friendship between a spider and a pig ever committed to type. In world that’s ever more crowded with angry, clashing voices, the story’s message that anyone, no matter how small, can have a big impact just gets more important.
Through Jan. 7, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge, $15-$20, americanrepertorytheater.org
MOVIES
'The Square'
This satire on modern culture tells the story of the chief curator of a Swedish museum, whose latest exhibition, a simple piece reminding people to be kind to each other, is judged to be too boring—it’ll never go viral, his bosses say. But when his own wallet is stolen and he figures out where the thief lives, his own capacity for kindness is tested.
Through Jan. 17, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $11, mfa.org
COMEDY
Tone Bell
This Atlanta-raised comic has performed many side roles in recent short-lived and/or unsung TV series, most recently the Netflix stoner comedy “Disjointed." It makes sense, then, that much of Bell’s stand-up revolves around odd positions and reversed expectations, whether he’s envying old people’s earned indifference toward life, or overpaying his student loans just to get the creditors to pay him back.
Jan. 4-6, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com
Boston Sketch Company
With team members culled from ImprovBoston, Improv Asylum, ComedySportz and the New York branch of Upright Citizens Brigade, Boston Sketch Company is a supergroup of comedy brilliance, much like the band Asia—except they were prog-rockers. We’re getting distracted, but anyway, despite their name, their act involves a lot of improv, so be ready to lob some choice suggestions their way.
Jan. 5-26, ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge, $18, improvboston.com
MUSIC
The Suitcase Junket
Vermont-born, Hampshire College-educated Matt Lorenz is the one-man band behind this indie folk project. With his dapper handlebar moustache and eccentric “found object” percussion instruments, he might appear to be a collegiate folkie cliché, and an outdated one at that, until you actually hear his earth-shaking performances, which, if nothing else, will definitely prove he’s not kidding around.
Jan. 5, 8 p.m., The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $15, 18+, boweryboston.com
Happy Little Clouds
This local indie rock band, evoking the post-Nirvana explosion of the angsty mid-'90s, releases their latest music video, for their stormy song “Beneath,” at this show. Eschewing the tradition quiet-loud dynamic of alt-rock for a slow-building crescendo of emotion, it’s certainly video material. All proceeds from the show will go to the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, who’ll also be speaking.
Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Once Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, $12-$15, all ages, oncesomerville.com
The Killers
The Killers emerged from Las Vegas in 2004 with the major hits “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside.” While some wrote them off as superficial '80s British synthpop copyists, they’re still here, and doing better than ever—their latest, “Wonderful Wonderful” is their first album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and even “Mr. Brightside” is having a weird, meme-fueled revival.
Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $41-$91, tdgarden.com
FITNESS
Trillfit Brunch and Burn
We’re all about helping you kill two birds with one stone. Not literally, of course—we’re got nothing against birds—but in the sense of, say, getting some some serious morning exercise and breakfast in the same place. This Saturday morning Trillfit class includes sculpt and cardio dance classes, and ends with some healthy-but-tasty egg white wraps and make-your-own trail mix bars.
Jan. 6, 10 a.m., W Boston, 100 Stuart St., Boston, $50, trillfitbrunchburn.splashthat.com