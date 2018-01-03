12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

GOING OUT

No Pants Subway Ride

Started by an improv troupe in New York City, this group event—which is exactly what it sounds like, and yes, you still have to wear underwear, creep—has become a weird little tradition, spreading to cities across the world. It’ll be especially gutsy this year in Boston considering the icy weather we’ve been having, but that’ll just make it funny and impressive.

Jan 7, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Pemberton Sq., Boston, free, improveverywhere.com

Horatio Day

Bone Up Brewery celebrates the invention of its cute little skeleton mascot, and everybody’s invited to—what else—drink beer. Among the brews they’ll be releasing are the excellently named Quadless Leg Monster, Joybringer Tripel, El Pulpo Chocolate Orange Imperial Stout and Life Sentence DIPA. There will also be cake and, they promise, the inauguration of a “dumb tradition.”

Jan. 6, noon-11 p.m., Bone Up Brewery 35 Norman St., Everett, no cover, 21+, boneup.beer

FOOD

Superfood Society: Meat Free Meal Prep

So you resolved to eat healthier? Give yourself some inspiration to make it last more than a week this time with this class, where holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who promises to reveal her “foolproof, easy and economical meal prep process.” Bring a to-go box of some kind, because you’ll get to take your creation home with you.

Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, The Kitchen at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, $65, jenniferhanway.com

North End Pizza Tour

That resolution to eat healthier? Save it for 2019, it’s easier in odd numbered years. Don’t quote us on that, but if you love pizza and you’re not super familiar with the offerings Boston has, check out this tasty tour of the North End’s pizza spots. Our Little Italy may be best known for its pastry, but its pizza game is no joke.

Ongoing, corner of Hanover St. and Cross St., Boston, $63, bostonpizzatours.com

FAMILY

'Charlotte’s Web'

American Repertory Theater presents this dramatization of E.B. White’s darling children’s novel, probably the only book about a friendship between a spider and a pig ever committed to type. In world that’s ever more crowded with angry, clashing voices, the story’s message that anyone, no matter how small, can have a big impact just gets more important.

Through Jan. 7, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge, $15-$20, americanrepertorytheater.org

MOVIES

'The Square'

This satire on modern culture tells the story of the chief curator of a Swedish museum, whose latest exhibition, a simple piece reminding people to be kind to each other, is judged to be too boring—it’ll never go viral, his bosses say. But when his own wallet is stolen and he figures out where the thief lives, his own capacity for kindness is tested.

Through Jan. 17, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $11, mfa.org

COMEDY

Tone Bell

This Atlanta-raised comic has performed many side roles in recent short-lived and/or unsung TV series, most recently the Netflix stoner comedy “Disjointed." It makes sense, then, that much of Bell’s stand-up revolves around odd positions and reversed expectations, whether he’s envying old people’s earned indifference toward life, or overpaying his student loans just to get the creditors to pay him back.

Jan. 4-6, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com

Boston Sketch Company

With team members culled from ImprovBoston, Improv Asylum, ComedySportz and the New York branch of Upright Citizens Brigade, Boston Sketch Company is a supergroup of comedy brilliance, much like the band Asia—except they were prog-rockers. We’re getting distracted, but anyway, despite their name, their act involves a lot of improv, so be ready to lob some choice suggestions their way.

Jan. 5-26, ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge, $18, improvboston.com

MUSIC

The Suitcase Junket

Vermont-born, Hampshire College-educated Matt Lorenz is the one-man band behind this indie folk project. With his dapper handlebar moustache and eccentric “found object” percussion instruments, he might appear to be a collegiate folkie cliché, and an outdated one at that, until you actually hear his earth-shaking performances, which, if nothing else, will definitely prove he’s not kidding around.

Jan. 5, 8 p.m., The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $15, 18+, boweryboston.com

Happy Little Clouds

This local indie rock band, evoking the post-Nirvana explosion of the angsty mid-'90s, releases their latest music video, for their stormy song “Beneath,” at this show. Eschewing the tradition quiet-loud dynamic of alt-rock for a slow-building crescendo of emotion, it’s certainly video material. All proceeds from the show will go to the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, who’ll also be speaking.

Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Once Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, $12-$15, all ages, oncesomerville.com

The Killers

The Killers emerged from Las Vegas in 2004 with the major hits “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside.” While some wrote them off as superficial '80s British synthpop copyists, they’re still here, and doing better than ever—their latest, “Wonderful Wonderful” is their first album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and even “Mr. Brightside” is having a weird, meme-fueled revival.

Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $41-$91, tdgarden.com

FITNESS

Trillfit Brunch and Burn

We’re all about helping you kill two birds with one stone. Not literally, of course—we’re got nothing against birds—but in the sense of, say, getting some some serious morning exercise and breakfast in the same place. This Saturday morning Trillfit class includes sculpt and cardio dance classes, and ends with some healthy-but-tasty egg white wraps and make-your-own trail mix bars.

Jan. 6, 10 a.m., W Boston, 100 Stuart St., Boston, $50, trillfitbrunchburn.splashthat.com