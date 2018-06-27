12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Party with pups, dance in the streets of Cambridge and more.

Whether you like to boogie down or laugh out loud, there are plenty of ways to have fun around the city. From parties with pups to dancing in the streets, here are all the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Andy Mann

Stop by the New England Aquarium on Thursday night for a discussion with conservation photographer and National Geographic filmmaker Andy Mann. Visitors will get to to see and hear about Mann's recent dives and adventures in Antartica, Cuba, Africa and more at this free event.

June 28, 7 p.m., New England Aquarium Simons IMAX Theatre, Central Wharf, Boston, free, neaq.org

Boston Harborfest

Get an early start on celebrating Fourth of July when Boston Harborfest kicks off this weekend. Check out our complete guide to the annual festivities here.

June 28-July 4, various locations, bostonharborfest.com

COMEDY

Andy Borowitz

The New Yorker satirist brings his "Make America Not Embarrassing Again" tour to Boston this weekend. See the acclaimed writer and comedian live at Symphony Hall on Friday night.

June 29, 7:30 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $45+, bso.org

Michael Che

Before he hosts the Emmy Awards alongside his "Weekend Update" pal Colin Jost later this year, Michael Che will ship up to Boston for a couple of stand-up shows at The Wilbur this weekend. Fans will have two chances to see the "Saturday Night Live" star on—appropriately—Saturday night.

June 30, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $27+, thewilbur.com

FAMILY

Spray Pool Opening Day

Summer officially arrives at the Boston Common Frong Pond with the spray pool's opening day. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, visitors will have the chance to enjoy giveaways, games, food, face painting and more. If you can't make it to the opening day festivities, don't fret, as the spray pool will be open daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the season.

June 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Frog Pond, Boston Common, free, bostonfrogpond.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Feast with 45

Munch on bites from dozens of the city's best chefs when Pedro Martinez's annual food fest takes over Fenway Park this weekend. Chefs Tony Maws, Jason Santos, Andy Husbands, Chris Coombs and others will be there serving up great grub, while Mayor Walsh, Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield, Al Horford and more Boston sports stars are also set to attend.

June 29, 6:30 p.m., Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $45-$500, pedromartinezcharity.com

OysterFest

Red's Best will bring delicious oysters to the Boston Public Market on Saturday. The festivities will include live music, special promotions, as well as a cash bar featuring wine and beer. Four kinds of Bay State oysters will be available for $2 each.

June 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, free entry, bostonpublicmarket.org

GOING OUT

Cambridge City Dance Party

Boogie down with tens of thousands of residents and visitors in front of Cambridge City Hall when the annual dance party returns on Friday night. Due to street closures and detours, organizers recommend taking the Red Line to Central Square, which is just two blocks away from the big bash.

June 29, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, free, cambridgema.gov

WOOFstock

Bring your favorite furry pals to the Harvard Athletic Complex on Saturday for the second annual WOOFstock. The pooch-friendly fest features live music, photo booths, food trucks plus dog-inspired cocktails. Last Hope K9 Rescue will also be on site with adoptable dogs.

June 30, noon-6 p.m., Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard Ave., Allston, $5+, woofstockboston.com

MOVIES

'Jaws' on D

See Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 thriller "Jaws" at Lawn on D this weekend. In addition to a free screening of the New England-set flick, Friday's festivities will also include live music by Ruby Force & The Weisstronauts, as well as snacks and drinsk available for purchase.

June 29, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

MUSIC

Frank Turner

The English folk crooner is performing in Boston for a slew of shows ahead of the July 4 holiday. While most of his shows are already sold out, you can still see Turner take over Royale on Sunday and Monday nights.

Through July 2, Royale, 279 Tremont St., Boston, $35, royaleboston.com