We would all love to fly down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and party it up on Bourbon Street. But if you can’t swing the trip, at least you live in Boston. From parties to jazz concerts to amazing food, there are plenty of fun things to do in Boston for Mardi Gras 2019.

5 fun things to do in Boston for Mardi Gras 2019

South Street Diner

Celebrate Mardi Gras all day long at South Street Diner! Owner Sol Sidell is recreating an authentic New Orleans feeling with a traditional Louisiana-style menu. They are serving crawfish boils, alligator sausage, fried frog legs, shrimp po boy and more. Guests can also expect the diner’s own Voodoo punch for $9 per glass.

11 a.m.-11 p.m., South Street Diner, 178 Kneeland St., Boston, southstreetdiner.com

Sweet Cheeks Q

Come and get your fill of crawfish down at Sweet Cheeks Q with their annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil. Sweet Cheeks Q’s chef Tiffani Faison and culinary director Dan Raia are serving up a menu that includes gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, new potatoes and corn on the cob, all doused in drawn butter and Southern spices. Guests can also expect a hearty cup of seafood gumbo and a generous slice of king cake. For an authentic experience, Mardi Gras-inspired cocktails are being served along with multicolored masks and beads at the center of each table.

5 p.m.-10 p.m., Sweet Cheeks Q, 1381 Boylston St., Boston, $45, sweetcheeksq.com

Krewe Orleans

Mardi Gras is a day to remember with parties, parades and great music. Celebrate Fat Tuesday the right way, and head down to Brighton Music Hall. Krewe Orleans is featuring local musicians Lyle Brewer and Otis Grove. Brewer is a guitarist who plays original instrumental music, while Otis Grove is an organ-based funk band.

7 p.m., Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave., Allston, $15+, crossroadspresents.com

Mardi Gras Masquerade

Everyone loves a good Mardi Gras party, especially if it’s a masquerade. Throw on your best mask and alternate personality at the Mardi Gras Masquerade at Back Bay Social Club. There is going to be a special Fat Tuesday dinner special, specialty Mardi Gras cocktails and many giveaways.

7 p.m.-10 p.m., Back Bay Social Club, 867 Boylston St., Boston, 21+, backbaysocialclub.com

Fat Tuesday at Beat Brew Hall

Beat Brew Hall is planning a special Tuesday night. The modern beer hall and restaurant is serving a special Mardi Gras menu, as well a specialty drinks menu. BT Second Line Band is also going to play some funky-jazzy swing tunes so you can dance to your heart’s content.

8 p.m.-3 a.m., Beat Brew Hall, 13A Brattle St., Cambridge, beatbrewhall.com