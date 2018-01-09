5 things to do in Boston for MLK Day 2018

Between his work championing civil rights and advocating against the horrors of war, poverty and injustice, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has become one of the most celebrated icons in American history. Boston has a special place in its heart for the late activist, as he once worked as an assistant minister at the city's historic Twelfth Baptist Church and also earned his Ph.D. in systematic theology at Boston University. From museums to memorial breakfasts, here's how the Hub is celebrating Dr. King's legacy this year.

MLK Memorial Breakfast

Billed as the nation's longest-running event dedicated to the memory of Dr. King, the annual MLK Memorial Breakfast returns on Monday to "remember his words." From politicians to religious leaders, more than 1,000 people are expected to attend this year's breakfast, including CNN political analyst and activist Bakari Sellers, who will serve as the event's keynot speaker. WCVB's Chronicle co-anchor Shayna Seymour has also been tapped as this year MC.

7:30 a.m., Boston Convention And Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, $50+, bostonmlkbreakfast.org

Boston Children's Chorus

Head to Symphony Hall for the Boston Children's Chorus' 15th annual tribute concert dedicated to Dr. King. Dubbed "Take My Hand," the show hopes to spread a message that one small act can help change things for the better. The concert will also be preceded by a cocktails and hors d'oeuvres reception.

7 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $15+, bostonchildrenschorus.org

Clap Your Hands

Join George Russell Jr. and company at the JFK Library for "Clap Your Hands," a morning of music that's meant to showcase how spirituals, gospel and folk-blues songs played integral roles in the Underground Railroad as well as the civil rights movement.

10:30 a.m., John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, jfklibrary.org

Day of Service

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum will be hosting a day of service on Monday in honor of Dr. King. Head over to the museum for special exhibits and events, as well as to craft care packages for the Elizabeth Stone House, which helps families dealing with domestic violence. Admission to the museum will also be free that day.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston, free, gardnermuseum.org

Free Museum Admission

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute for Contemporary Art will be offering free admission on MLK Day as well. In addition to the open house, the MFA will be hosting a number of special events that hope to channel the spirit of Dr. King.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Institute for Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, free, icaboston.org; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, free, mfa.org