Your guide to all the best things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve 2018. Photo by Getty Images

It's time to bid farewell to 2018. If you're still need to make plans for how to ring in 2019, check out our guide to the best things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve.

20 fun things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve 2018

1. Aeronaut Brewing

The Somerville brewery is partying like it's 1940 on New Year's Eve. Aeronaut's bash will be World's Fair themed, featuring a throwback lounge, photobooths, live music and more. Admission includes snacks, a 5 oz. of a special Brut IPA, plus a midnight balloon drop. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Aeronaut Brewing Co., 14 Tyler St., Somerville, $85, aeronautbrewing.com

2. ArtScience Culture Lab & Café

Executive chef Benjamin Lacy and pastry chef Ryan Boya have put together a delicious five-course menu for New Year's Eve. Stop by ArtScience for bites ranging from Maine sea urchin and French Ossetra caviar to escargot de bourgogne and Feuillantine of Lamb. A live stream of the New York City ball drop will also be on display in the main dinining room. Dec. 31, ArtScience Culture Lab & Café, 650 E Kendall St., Cambridge, $89 per person (wine pairings $55), cafeartscience.com

3. Ball at the Hall

Beat Brew Hall and Jack’s Abby are teaming up for a New Year's Eve dance party. Guests can expect tasty hors d’oeuvres, craft beer, music, a champagne toast and even a confetti-filled dancefloor. Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Beat Brew Hall, 13A Brattle St., Cambridge, $50+, beatbrewhall.com

4. Better Sorts Social Club

Party in style at this new addition to the Boston hotel bar. Better Sorts Social Club has a special menu for New Year's Eve, including deviled eggs with king crab, bottarga and caviar and east coast yysters with prosecco granita and smoked salmon caviar. Cocktail options range from "Health," featuring sobayu and vodka to "Luck," featuring grapes and brandy. Dec. 31, 5 p.m, Better Sorts Social Club, 90 Tremont St., Boston, bettersortsboston.com

5. Blue Man Group

Out of all the things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve, this one may be the most colorful. The Blue Man Group is celebrating with four shows on Dec. 31, featuring musical performances, party hats and more. Dec. 31, Charle Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston, $59+, blueman.com

6. Boston Chops

Enjoy a three-course feast to ring in the New Year. Both Boston Chops locations will have a prix fixe menu available, just be sure to make a reservation. Dec. 31, various locations, $99 per person, bostonchops.com

7. Boston Harbor Hotel

Have a New Year's Eve staycation with the Boston Harbor Hotel. Not only does the hotspot offer an awesome view of the fireworks, but the Boston Harbor Hotel will has two special packages available for a luxurious celebration, featuring champagne, dinner and more. Dec. 31, Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, $750+, bhh.com

8. Dalton and the Sheriffs

Rock out on New Year's Eve with this fan-favorite Southie country band. Dalton and the Sheriffs will ring in the New Year at the Paradise Rock Club. Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $20+, crossroadspresents.com

9. The Envoy Hotel

There aren't many things to do in Boston for New Year's that are held on a rooftop, but you can party all night long atop the Envoy Hotel. Sip on cocktails while staying warm in a heated igloo. The special seating is only available to groups who make reservations for New Year's Eve. Dec. 31, The Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper St., Boston, $500+, theenvoyhotel.com

10. First Night

Out of all the things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve, the annual First Night festivities are by far the biggest. This year's event will once again feature ice sculptures around the city, musical performances and, of course, the big fireworks display at midnight over Boston Harbor. Olympian Ashley Wagner will also take part in a special ice skating show at the Boston Common Frog Pond at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, various locations, firstnightboston.org

11. The Grand

If you're looking for things to do in Boston for New Year's Eve that involve lots of partying and dancing, look no further than the Seaport's hottest nightclub. DJ Costa will be on hand spinning the decks all night long. Dec. 31, 9 p.m., The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, $125+, thegrandboston.com

12. Harpoon Brewery

Head back to the '90s with Harpoon on New Year's Eve. The brewery is hosting a throwback bash featuring beer, pretzels, raffle prizes and more. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston, $100, harpoonbrewery.com

13. Michelle Wolf

Have a laugh with the "Daily Show" alum on New Year's Eve. Michelle Wolf will take over The Wilbur to ring in the New Year. Dec. 31, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $37, thewilbur.com

14. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Get the party started early with The Mighty Might Bosstones. The Boston ska band takes over the House of Blues for three nights beginning on Friday. Dec. 28-30, House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston, $27+, houseofblues.com

15. Resolution Ball

One of the city's biggest New Year's parties returns to the Westin Hotel. The Resolution Ball features everything from food and cocktails to dancing and live music, plus a silent auction to benefit the Ellie Fund. If you grab a ticket, just make sure to wear formal attire. Dec. 31, 7 p.m., Westin Hotel, 10 Huntington Ave., Boston, $169+, bostoneventguide.com/boston-resolution-ball-new-years-eve-event-celebration

16. Royale

The popular Boston nightclub is celebrating New Year's Eve with a big bash featuring a live DJ, a free champagne toast at midnight and more. Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Royale, 279 Tremont St., Boston, $19+, royaleboston.com

17. 'Secrets & Illusions'

Have a magical evening with master illusionist Ivan Amodei. "Secret & Illusions" takes over the Virginia Wimberly Theatre through New Year's Eve. Through Dec. 31, Virginia Wimberly Theatre, 527 Tremont St., Boston, $45+, secretsandillusions.com

18. Seth MacFarlane

New England native Seth MacFarlane is back in Boston for New Year's Eve. The actor and singer performs at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops to say farewell to 2018. Dec. 31, 10 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $55+, bso.org

19. The Smoke Shop

Andy Husbands' barbecue shops have a number of celebrations planned for New Year's Eve. Get the party started a little early with family-friendly Baby New Year bash at 3 p.m. in Assembly Row before the adults celebrate with a reggae-themed party at 8 p.m. The Kendall Square location gets in on the fun with its 2nd annual Sazerac Ball beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, various locations, thesmokeshopbbq.com

20. Yotel

Celebrate the big night at the Seaport hotel's indoor-outdoor rooftop bar. The festivities include an ice sculpture, cocktail specials, Shake Shack munchies and more. Dec. 31, 4 p.m., Yotel, 65 Seaport Blvd., Boston, no cover, yotel.com