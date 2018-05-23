12 fun things to do in Boston over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is almost here, which means summer is unofficially about to begin. From patriotic tributes to prehistoric zoo exhibits, we've got you covered on all the best things to do in Boston over Memorial Day weekend.

ARTS & CULTURE

Boston Fantasy Fest

If you love fantasy fiction books, you're going to love this fest. Stop by the Boston Park Plaza Hotel for a weekend filled with panels, parties, a book signings and more.

May 25-28, Boston Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, Boston, $0-$90, bostonfantasyfest.com

Free museum admission

Both the Institute of Contemporary Art and the Museum of Fine Arts are offering free admission on Monday for Memorial Day. The MFA's open house will feature a slew of family-friendly activities, concerts and more. The ICA will also have a number of free activities available on Saturday and Sunday.

May 28, ICA, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, icaboston.org; MFA, 465 Huntington Ave., mfa.org

COMEDY

Nick Swardson

The "Grandma's Boy" and "Blades of Glory" star will be spending some time in Boston this Memorial Day weekend. See Swardson bring the laughs to The Wilbur for a pair of shows on Sunday night.

May 27, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $49, thewilbur.com

FAMILY

Destination Dino

You don't need to travel to Jurassic Park to have a fun prehistoric experience. The Franklin Park Zoo will unveil its new, life-like animatronic dinosaurs which will take over the venue starting this weekend.

Beginning May 26, Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, zoonewengland.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Fort Point Nantucket

City Tap House is bringing Nantucket to Fort Point this weekend. The gastropub is teaming up with Cisco Brewers to transform City Tap's patio into a replica of the Nantucket microbrewery, featuring everything from a 60-foot American flag and branded umbrellas to lawn games and seafood specials. Cisco will also hand out "golden tickets" where winners will receive island getaways.

May 26-28, City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

Pups N Pints

Enjoy some brews and hang out with a few furry friends at Battery Park this weekend. Bring your own dog or meet some other pooches at Saturday's events. Tickets include one craft beer and drink specials, entry into three raffles, doggie treat bags, plus a professional photo with your pup. Proceeds will go to benefit the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

May 26, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Battery Park, 33 Batterymarch St., Boston, $15-$20, eventbrite.com

GOING OUT

Bully Boy Distillery Axe Throwing

Get your Gimli on at Bully Boy Distillery this weekend. Expert coaches will be on hand to show guests the proper to way to toss the weapon during a variety of sessions on Saturday.

May 26, noon-6 p.m., Bully Boy Distillery, 44 Cedric St., Boston, fareharbor.com

MISC.

Give back

The USS Constitution Museum is also honoring our military heroes this weekend. The museum is offering free admission to active duty, retired and reserve military personnel, as well as partnering with Operation Gratitude so guests can create paracord “survival” bracelets or write thank you letters, which will be included in one of the 100,000 care packages the nonprofit sends to service members each year. Visitors will also be able to learn about the how “Old Ironsides” crew members weathered the War of 1812.

May 26-28, USS Constitution Museum, Charlestown Navy Yard, Building 22, Charlestown, ussconstitutionmuseum.org

Patriotic tribute

Since Memorial Day honors those who've died during active military service, it's only appropriate that we pay tribute to our fallen heroes this weekend. Each year, Boston Common is decorated with more than 37,000 flags, which are placed at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to remember service men and women from Massachusetts. The flag garden will be on display through Monday evening.

Through May 28, Boston Common, massmilitaryheroes.org

MOVIES

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

The latest "Star Wars" flick about the early years of everyone's favorite "stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder" flies into theaters this weekend. Both Regal and Showcase cinemas will be hosting special fan events on Thursday, featuring special giveaways.

Opens May 25, various locations, starwars.com/films/solo

MUSIC

Boston Calling

The three-day music returns for its second year at Harvard’s Athletic Complex this weekend. The fest will feature performances by Eminem, Jack White, The Killers and dozens of other music stars.

May 25-27, Harvard's Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard St., Allston, $105+, bostoncalling.com

TRAVEL

CapeFLYER

Take a trip to Cape Cod aboard the CapeFLYER when it returns for the season beginning Friday, May 25. Veterans and active military members can ride for free on May 27.

Beginning May 25, various locations, capeflyer.com