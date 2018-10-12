5 fun things to do in Boston this week

Need some ideas to spice up your work week plans? We've got you covered. From public art displays to pop concerts, here are the best things to do in Boston this week.

Things to do in Boston this week

Things to do this week: Seaport sculptures

A kaleidoscope of sculptures has taken over the Seaport. As part of the recent HUBWeek festivities, Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel has brought his "Air Sea Land" installation to Boston, a collection of seven large-scale sculptures that pay tribute to the neighborhood's "coexistence of air, sea and land."

Now on display, Seaport Boulevard, Boston

Things to do this week: 'Shaun of the Dead'

Get in the Halloween spirit and head to the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Monday. The theater is hosting a special screening of the hilarious horror comedy "Shaun of the Dead." If you haven't seen the film before, it stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as they try to survive a zombie outbreak in the U.K. by heading to a pub with their pals.

Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $10.75+, coolidge.org

Things to do this week: Throwback to 1958

Take a trip down memory lane with the Museum of Science on Tuesday. As part of the Charles Hayden Planetarium 60th annivesary celebration, the museum is putting on a traditional planetarium show with a bit of a twist, as the event will serves as a showcase for how much things have changed in the worlds of astronomy and technology over the past six decades.

Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Charles Hayden Planetarium, Museum Of Science Driveway, Boston, mos.org

Things to do this week: Halloween Adult Night

Adult night returns to the Legoland Discovery Center on Wednesday. This month's festivities will be Halloween-themed, so expect a haunted Miniland tour, a haunted maze, "spooky" surprise boxes, build-off challenges and pumpkin smashing.

Oct. 17, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Legoland Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, $22.95, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Things to do this week: Justin Timberlake

The pop superstar is bringing sexy back to the TD Garden this week. See Justin Timberlake take over the home of the Celtics and the Bruins when his "The Man of the Woods" tour stops in Boston on Thursday night.

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $59.50+, tdgarden.com