12 fun things to do in Boston this Christmas weekend

The holiday season is in full swing, and there's no shortage of ways to celebrate in the city. Since Christmas is around the corner, it's time to make sure your plans are in place heading into the big day. From holiday performances to comedy shows, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend, Christmas 2018

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Blink!

The annual light and sound show at Faneuil Hall has become a holiday tradition in Boston. Stop by through New Year's to enjoy festive music, beautifully lit trees and more. And if you still need to wrap your presents, stop by the Rotunda between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Through Jan. 1, Fanueil Hall Marketplace, 4 S Market St., Boston, faneuilhallmarketplace.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Holiday Light Shows at the Greenway Carousel

Take a spin on the iconic Greenway Carousel while enjoying a few holiday tunes. A special light show is held every 30 minutes from 4:45 p.m. through closing each day.

Through Jan. 1, Greenway Carousel, Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston, rosekennedygreenway.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'The Slutcracker'

If you're looking for a more sultry way to celebrate the holidays, look no further than "The Slutcracker." This burlesque version of the classic ballet takes over the Somerville Theatre through New Year's Eve.

Through Dec. 31, Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville, $30+, somervilletheatre.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Urban Nutcraker'

For another alternative take on "The Nutcracker" tale, check out this inner city spin on the ballet. Created by Boston dance icon Tony Williams, "Urban Nutcracker" blends hip-hop, Duke Ellington and Tchaikovsky for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Dec. 20-30, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $28+, bochcenter.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Amy Schumer

Since Amy Schumer is basically a local now that she's married to Bay State chef Chris Fischer, it only makes sense that she's spending the holiday weekend in the Boston area. While her first two shows at the Chevalier Theatre are sold out, there are still a few tickets left for her performance on Sunday.

Dec. 23, 4 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $59+, chevaliertheatre.com

GOING OUT

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Matzoball

For those who don't celebrate Christmas but still want to party, thankfully there's Matzoball. This annual party for Jewish singles who are ready to mingle takes over Royale on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 24, 9 p.m., Royale Nightclub, 279 Tremont St., Boston, $40+, 21+, matzoball.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Sam Adams Ugly Sweater Party

Break out those ugly sweaters and party at Sam Adams this weekend. The brewery is hosting a festive bash on Friday complete with food, brews and a contest to see who has the ugliest sweater of all.

Dec. 21, 5 p.m., Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, 30 Germania St., Boston, $5, eventbrite.com

MOVIES

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Batman Returns'

Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg. OK, maybe don't break out into song when you check out this special screening of the classic superhero flick at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $13, mfa.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Take a trip over to The Cabot this weekend for a screening of this classic Christmas comedy. In addition to the film, the festivities will include a beer tasting with Riverwalk Brewing.

Dec. 21, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, $9.75+, thecabot.org

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Holiday Music on The Row

Boston Free Radio brings the holiday cheer to Somerville on Saturday. Enjoy some festive tunes while you finish your last-minute shopping, plus score 50 percent off your Lyft ride to The Row with the code ASSEMBLYROW18.

Dec. 22, Assembly Row, 355 Artisan Way, Somerville, assemblyrow.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Holiday Pops

The annual holiday performances by the Boston Pops continues this weekend. A kids matinee show is set for Christmas Eve morning, while the final holiday performance of the season will take place that afternoon.

Through Dec. 24, Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $42+, bso.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Macy Gray

The acclaimed R&B and soul singer returns to the Hub on Saturday. In addition to her concert, Macy Gray will also take part in a meet and greet during show at City Winery this weekend.

Dec. 22, City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $45+, citywinery.com