12 fun things to do in Boston this Columbus Day weekend

Spend Columbus Day weekend with Bill Burr at the TD Garden. Photo by Getty Images

It's Columbus Day weekend, which means some of us are getting an extra day to relax and have some fun. If you need some help making plans, don't fret, because we've got you covered. From comedy shows to parades and more, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend, Columbus Day 2018

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Alan Cumming

The Tony Award winner and acclaimed actor brings his new cabaret show, "Legal Immigrant," to Boston this weekend. See Alan Cumming take the stage at Symphony Hall on Sunday night.

Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $50+, celebrityseries.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Columbus Day Parade

The annual parade returns this weekend, this time taking over East Boston instead of the North End (the neighborhoods alternate hosting the festivities each year). Check out this year's Columbus Day Parade when it kicks off from Suffolk Downs on Sunday afternoon.

Oct. 7, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., East Boston, free

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Honk! Festival

Enjoy three days of fun when the annual fest returns to the Boston area this weekend. The festivities will feature all sorts of fun, including performances by street bands, parades, family-friendly activities and more.

Oct. 5-7, various locations, honkfest.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: HubWeek

Monday marks the start of HubWeek, the annual celebration of all things art, science and technology. Thought leaders from across the globe will converge to discuss important topics that will impact the world for years to come. The festivities also include pop-up experiences, parties and more. This year's speakers lineup includes activist David Hogg, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd and noted architect and MIT professor Neri Oxman.

Oct. 8-14, various locations, hubweek.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Bill Burr

The no-nonsense comic and Bay State native is back in town this weekend. Bill Burr will take over the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Thursday before heading to the Hub for a huge show at the TD Garden on Friday night.

Oct. 4-5, various locations, billburr.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Tracy Morgan

The comedy superstar and former "30 Rock" actor returns to Boston for one night only this weekend. See Tracy Morgan bring the laughs at The Wilbur on Friday night (just make sure to keep your phone off).

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $50+, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Brunch Battle

Back for its fourth year, some of Boston's best restaurants will duke it out for the title of Brunch Battle champion. Enjoy bites from this year's competitors, which include Gather, Lulu’s, Brownstone, Row 34, Southern Proper, Metropolis, Towne Stove & Spirits, The Broadway and The Friendly Toast.

Oct. 6, noon-2 p.m., District Hall, 75 Pier Four Blvd., Boston, $25, 21+, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Oyster Bash

If you love oysters, then you'll want to head to the Seaport this weekend for the first edition of this epic bash. The event will feature 10 types of East Coast oysters paired with 10 spirits chosen by a panel of experts. A portion of the proceeds will also go to benefit the Massachusetts Oyster Project.

Oct. 7, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Innovation & Design Building, 19 Dry Dock Ave., Boston, $100+, bostonoysterbash.com

MOVIES

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Free Solo'

Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin profile the incredible journey of Alex Honnold, a free soloist climber, as he attempts to climb the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any harnesses in this breathtaking documentary. Chai Vasarhelyi and Honnold will both appear at the Coolidge Corner Theatre for a special screening of the film on Friday, followed by a Q&A.

Oct. 5, 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Christina Aguilera

Spend Columbus Day with Christina Aguilera when she brings her "Liberation" tour to Boston. Outkast rapper Big Boi is set to open the show on Monday night.

Oct. 8, 8 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $45+, bochcenter.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Elton John

The legendary performer is saying farewell to his fans with what's being billed as his final tour, which stops in Boston this weekend. If you can't make it to the show at the TD Garden on Saturday, don't worry, as Elton John will be back for one more performance in November.

Oct. 6, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $59+, tdgarden.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Nelly

Party with Nelly in Boston this weekend. The rapper is set to take over the Grand for a special show on Sunday night.

Oct. 7, 10 p.m., The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, $25+, 21+, thegrandboston.com