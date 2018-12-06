Need some help planning for your days off? You've come to the right place. From Santa runs to a new axe-tossing bar, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Aeronaut Brewing Co.

Boston indie rockers The Lights Out has teamed up with Aeronaut for another album and beer can release. Stop by on Saturday to hear a special acoustic performance while sipping on the new X-Ray Night Vision, which comes with Spotify code on the cans which you can activate to listen to the new record.

Dec. 8, 10 p.m., Aeronaut Brewing Co., 14 Tyler St., Somerville, aeronautbrewing.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Mamaleh's Delicatessen

Celebrate the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Mamaleh's Delicatessen. The Kendall Square eatery is giving away 50 free sandwiches starting Sunday in honor of the hit Amazon series' second season.

Dec. 9-15, beginning at 11 a.m., Mamaleh's Delicatessen, 15 Hampshire St., Cambridge, free, mamalehs.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Eat Sacrilicious

Joe Sasto joins the cannabis pop-up dinner series this weekend. The Top Chef alum is teaming up with Eat Sacrilicious for their first chef collaboration. The evening will include CBD cocktails, and eight course dinner and more.

Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m., American Rhino, 4 South Market St., Boston, $225, eatsacrilicious.com

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 98 Degrees

Relive the '90s when the beloved boy band ships up to the Hub this weekend. 98 Degrees will serenade audiences when their Christmas tour stops at the Chevalier Theatre on Saturday.

Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $39.50+, chevaliertheatre.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: A John Waters Christmas

The legendary filmmaker, comedian and cultural icon ships up to Boston for the return of his annual Christmas show. Ahead of his trip to the Hub, we chatted with John Waters about gift giving, Elf on the Shelf and more.

Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $30+, berklee.edu

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Black Nativity

Back for its 48th season, the National Center of Afro-American Artists once again presents this gospel take on the Christmas story. Langston Hughes' Black Nativity kicks off its run at the Emerson Paramount Center on Friday night.

Dec. 7-23, Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston, $35+, emersonparamount.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Holiday Pops

Spend the holiday season with conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops this winter. The orchestra's annual holiday shows kick off its run at Symphony Hall on Thursday night.

Dec. 6-24, Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $33+, bso.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Santa Speedo Run

Hundreds of scantily-clad runners will take to the streets of Boston on Saturday for the return of the Santa Speedo Run. See the festive fans brave the cold while raising funds for the Play Ball! Foundation.

Dec. 8, Lir, 903 Boylston St., Boston, $30, 21+, ssrunners.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Trailer Park Boys

The Canadian comedy troupe brings their Sunnyvale Christmas tour to the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday night.

Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., Boston, $42.50+, crossroadspresents.com

GOING OUT

Things to do in Boston this weekend: ICA First Fridays

The museum's monthly party returns on Friday night with a special Grinch theme. The festivities will include a photo booth, an ugly sweater contest and more.

Dec. 7, 5 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, $15, 21+, icaboston.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Urban Axes

The long-awaited grand opening of Urban Axes, Somerville's new indoor axe-throwing facility and bar, will take place on Friday night. While drinks won't be available yet, you can still stop by to throw a few axes.

Opens Dec. 7, Urban Axes, 2 Union Square, Somerville, urbanaxes.com

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Dave Matthews Band

That's right folks, the Dave Matthews Band is back in Boston on Friday night to rock out at the TD Garden.

Dec. 7, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $80+, tdgarden.com