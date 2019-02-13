12 fun things to do in Boston for Valentine's Day, Presidents' Day weekend

Okay, you've done all of your planning for Valentine's Day. You're going out with your significant other or maybe you're having a night in with your girls or boys. But what is there to do this weekend? If you want to catch a chill movie, run in your underwear or see a performance, we have something for everyone. Here is our list of 12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Arts & Culture

Boskone 56

Is your favorite author H.G Wells? Did you read Ender’s Game? Join fellow science-fiction fans at Boskone 56, New England’s longest running Science Fiction Convention. Boskone 56 will be a weekend filled with panels, readings, kid’s activities, demonstrations, small-group discussions, filksinging, videos, games and more! Come hang out with over 1,200 fans and rejoice in the joys of SF. Boskone 56 will feature Elizabeth Hand, Christopher Golden, Jim Burns and Cindy Pon as special guest speakers.

Feb. 15-17, Westin Waterfront Hotel, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25+, boskone.org

Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with the biggest Lunar New Year parade in New England. There will be troupes of dancers and performers ringing in the Chinese holiday. If it gets cold standing outside, you can huddle indoors at BCNC’s Pao Arts Center. Drop in for family-friendly arts and crafts like Chinese and English calligraphy demonstrations, exhibition tours and Lion Dance workshops. You can also make dumplings, a traditional New Year dish. Who doesn’t like dumplings? The parade itself is free to watch, but you will need to buy a ticket to the workshops.

Feb. 17, Pao Art Center, 99 Albany St., Boston, $30+ for workshops, bcnc.net

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Comedy

Schitt’s Creek: Up Close and Personal

Schitt’s Creek is a critically acclaimed comedy co-created by Daniel and Eugene Levy. They play father and son who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek. The series also features award-winning actors such as Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliot, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire. The show began in 2015, and recently aired its fifth season which began last month. Their comedy show, Schitt’s Creek: Up Close and Personal, will feature all the actors from the show. Their goal was to create a live show that shares their love of the show while being “up close and personal” will their fans. You can catch the show this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre.

Feb. 17, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, $46+, events.crossroadspresents.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Family-Friendly

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice will present Mickey’s Search Party, a show that brings the magic closer to the fans than ever before. Mickey’s Search Party is a show that will feature a collection of Disney characters fans know and love. Joined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, guests will embark on a search for clues to find Tinker Bell after Captain Hook tries to capture her magic. Scenes from Disney’s Coco, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast will all come to life in front of the audience’s eyes. Grab the kids and see Disney on Ice will be at TD Garden this weekend!

Through Feb. 24, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $19+, tdgarden.com

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a-kind show that you do not want to miss. This team combines athleticism and entertainment into one game of dunks, trick shots, comedy and fan interaction! Find out why the Globetrotters won over millions of fans worldwide at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. You can even get a magic pass which lets you spend time on the court with the team! You can try out ball tricks, get autographs, take pictures and more! Buy your tickets and be in Lowell this Sunday.

Feb. 17, Tsongas Center, 300 Arcand Dr., Lowell, $27+, tsongascenter.com

School of Rock

The hit musical School of Rock is at the Boston Opera House this weekend. Based on the film, the show follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher. He teaches his class of straight-A students the art of rock, and turns them into a mind-blowing rock band. The smash hit will feature 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Grab the kids and see the hit musical at the Boston Opera House this weekend!

Through Feb. 24, Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, $20+, boston.broadway.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Food & Drinks

Uncorked for a Cause: Share our Strength

The Boston Wine Festival is partnering with Share our Strength for a fundraiser to end hunger and poverty. Share our Strength is national organization to end childhood hunger in the United States. Hosted by Taniya Nayak, this reception will serve many different wines from around the world. The reception will also have Chef Daniel Bruce’s lavish small plates for guests to indulge in. Featuring wine wall and wine door auctions, guests will be able to go home with their own incredible bottles of wine. Give back to the community and enjoy some wine this weekend at the Wharf Room.

Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, $110, bostonwinefestival.net

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Going Out

Chippendales

Chippendales is a touring dance troupe known for their male-strip tease performances and professionally making women swoon. Coming from the west coast, Chippendales: Let’s Misbehave Tour is coming to the House of Blues. Chippendales is the perfect way to celebrate a bachelorette party, a birthday bash, a newly-single celebration or just an unforgettable night out with your friends! This show is high energy, up close and personal experience will be a thrilling night out, to say the least. Grab your boyfriends or girlfriends or just friends and buy tickets!

Feb. 17, 8 p.m., House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston, $35+, houseofblues.com

Cupid’s Undie Run

Nothing like stripping down and running a mile to raise money for charity, right? Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” run. They kick off things with drinking and dancing, a quick mile-run, followed by a dance party! The run is a fundraiser that hopes to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Whether you’re with a team, with your friends or just by yourself, come run and raise some money for NF research!

Feb. 16, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., The Lansdowne Pub, 9 Lansdowne St., Boston, $45+, cupids.org

Single AF Party

Are you single AF? No shame. Whisky Saigon is celebrating your singleness and love of love with their Single AF party. The nightclub is perfect for dancing and cocktails in a stylish, modern digs with laser lights and DJ music. Whether you’re single or taken, everybody is welcome. Ditch those dinner plans and join the epic party with music provided by Antrik. Buy tickets or register a table!

Feb. 15, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Whiskey Saigon, 116 Boylston St., Boston, $10+, whiskysaigon.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Movies

The Princess Bride

Do you want to a watch a great movie this weekend? “As you wish.” The Brattle Theatre is screening The Princess Bride on 35mm this Thursday. The romantic fairy tale is the perfect movie to watch with your significant other, be yourself or with your friends! The story is about Princess Buttercup and farm boy Weasley as they face multiple obstacles in the way of their union. This includes rodents of unusual size, giants, evil princes and the Dread Pirate Roberts. Laugh, cry and fall in love with this movie on Thursday at the Brattle Theatre.

Feb. 14, 10 p.m., The Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St, Cambridge, $8+, brattlefilm.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Music

Boyz II Men: 25th Anniversary of II

Boyz II Men gained international success when they broke the Billboard Hot 100’s record for longevity. Their number one single End of the Road stayed at the number one spot on the charts for thirteen weeks, beating out Elvis Presley’s record. These incredible performers are now celebrating their 25th anniversary of their II album. This concert is a celebration of the album that debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200. Join in the fun while Boyz II Men sing your favorites at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday.

Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Boston, $58+, events.crossroadspresents.com