It's hard to believe that it's already March. Winter just flew by—thank you global warming. There are many holidays happening in March with Mardi Gras, International Women's Day and St. Patty's Day. But what is there to do in the first week of March? Strap in, because the answer is lots of things— very descriptive, we know. Good things come to those who wait. This is our list of 12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Arts & Culture

You Know You Want This: "Cat Person" and Other Stories

Harvard Book Store welcomes award-winning author Kristen Roupenian for a discussion of her debut collection, “You Know You Want This: "Cat Person" and Other Stories.” Her short story “Cat Person” was a viral hit in the New Yorker. Now she’s back with a new collection of short stories that shocks and delights. Her brutally honest depictions of gender, sex and power fascinates and repels but tells us, “You know you want this.” Boston Globe "Love Letters" columnist Meredith Goldstein is moderating the discussion.

Feb. 28, Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, harvard.com

"Endlings"

Director Sammi Cannold’s newest play "Endlings" takes the stage at the American Repertory Theater this weekend. The story takes place on the Korean island of Man-Jae where three elderly haenyeos—sea women—spend their dying days harvesting seafood. Meanwhile, on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright wrestles with her idea of identity. "Endlings" tackles the theme of Asian identity across generations, lives and the Pacific Ocean. The play features Wai Ching Ho (Madame Gao of "Daredevil"), Emily Kuroda ("Gilmore Girls"), Jiehae Park (author of "peerless") and Jo Yang ("The Affair").

Through March 17, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge, $25+, americanrepertorytheater.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Comedy

Irish Comedy Tour

The Irish Comedy Tour is bringing the party to City Winery. The lineup includes Detroit native Derek Richards, Boston-born Mike McCarthy, Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert and Dublin-born Derrick Keane. You don’t want to miss these Irish-American comedians make fun of the land they know best.

March 2, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m., City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $25+, citywinery.com

Daniel Sloss

Standup comedian, Daniel Sloss is coming to The Wilbur on Saturday. At 27, Sloss has an impressive resume. He has made a record nine appearances on "Conan", two comedy specials on Netflix, and he is performing his newest comedy special “X” at The Wilbur, which explores toxic masculinity and Sloss’s own experience with dark humor and sharp wit.

March 2, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $37+, thewilbur.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Family-Friendly

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

Theodor Seuss Geisel is turning 115 years old on Saturday. To celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, Harvard Square is throwing the author a birthday party. There are going to be children’s yoga, “Green Eggs and Ham” readings, giveaways and more kid-friendly activities! No registration is necessary for these free activities. All ages are welcome.

March 2, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Harvard Square Business Association, 18 Brattle St., Cambridge, harvardsquare.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Food & Drinks

Mass Ave Mardi Gras at Dorchester Brewing Co.

Get out those beads and masks and get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras a little early this year. Dorchester Brewing Co. is throwing a Mardi Gras party with classic food, a special beer release, music, costumes and more. Brewed just for Mardi Gras, the SuperKrewe is a traditional French farmhouse ale with a mild spiciness and subtle sweetness. You can expect to see the Revelry Boston Food Truck serving up New Orleans delicacies as well as pretzels from Fat Boyfriend. Later in the afternoon, DJ Paczki is serving dessert while live jazz music is being played by Sammy D and the Late Risers.

March 2, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Co., 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, dorchesterbrewing.com

Phantom Gourmet Wine and Food Phest

Phantom Gourmet is putting on a wine and food “phestival.” Snobs need not apply, according to their website. Tickets include samples of 36 wines from all over the world, 10 of the Phantom’s favorite foods and more. As a bonus, all guests can get a free souvenir glass. The “phest” is two sessions on March 2, the first session is from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and the second is 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

March 2, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St., Boston, $40+, phantomgourmetwine.com

Sumiao’s Sunday Jazz Brunch Fundraiser

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen invites you to their “A Pinch of Ginger” Sunday brunch! Even better, they hope to raise money for Joslin Diabetes Center’s Asian American Diabetes, which works to enhance the quality of life and health outcomes for Asian Americans living with diabetes. This brunch event features an impressive buffet of diabetes-friendly and Hunan style dishes such as Lava Fish, Snow Pea Shrimp, Steamed Fish Dumplings, Pan-Seared Pork Wheat Bao and Scallion Flavored Brown rice. Their bar team is also whipping up specialty ginger-themed cocktails, such as a moscato-based Ginger Spritz.

March 3, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Sumiao Hunan Kitchen, 270 Third St., Cambridge, $35+, sumiaohunan.com

New England Food Show

The New England Food Show starts on Sunday, and is jam-packed with events for all you culinary inclined folks. The 2019 NEF show include special keynote speakers such as Aman Narang (President and co-founder of Toast), Chef Anne Burrell (TV personality and author) and Jim Koch (Founder of Samuel Adams). The show also welcomes the Women’s Leadership Panel, a new session where Boston’s leading women chefs and entrepreneurs talk about navigating the business. In addition to the many guest appearances, the show also includes culinary and mixology demonstrations, a digital media slam, tech talks, a social media hub and more.

March 3-5, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center., 415 Summer St., Boston, $25+, nefs.restaurant. org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Going Out

MFA First Friday

It’s that time of the month again… Party time! The MFA is putting on their monthly First Friday at the end of the week. Join them for some fine art, music, cocktails and delicious beers on tap. We recommend advanced tickets as this event sells out fast!

March 1, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $23, mfa.org

Chillin’ on the D

The Lawn on D is throwing a special winter pop up show, Chillin’ on the D. This is the last weekend to attend the event that includes live ice carving demonstrations, an illuminated Ice cornhole, as well as a giant inflatable snow globe and glowing ice tables. Guests can sip cocktails, beer and hot chocolate as well as other non-alcoholic beverages at one of our five ice bars, and nosh on eats from food trucks. The party kicks off around 7 p.m. with live music and DJ’s spinning dance and pop music. There's no cost to attend and all are welcome.

Through March 3, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., The Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com

Lenny Zakim Casino Night

The Lenny Zakim Fund Casino Night is back once again on Saturday. This fundraiser is one of the most recognized and established events in Boston. This year they celebrate a decade of giving back to social justice organizations in Massachusetts. The 10th annual Casino Night welcomes award winning hip-hop and R&B artist NE-YO is performing a special concert.

March 3, 8 p.m., Four Seasons Hotel, 200 Boylston St., Boston, $250, thelennyzakimfund.org