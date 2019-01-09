The weekend is almost here, which means it's time to make plans so you aren't stuck at home binge-watching "The Office" on Netflix for the 800th time. From pantsless parties to wine-filled fests, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Arts and Culture

'Othello'

Director Bill Rauch's modern take on the Shakespeare classic kicks off its run at the A.R.T. this weekend. "Othello" will feature the original cast from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s acclaimed version of the production.

Jan. 13-Feb. 9, Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge, $25+, americanrepertorytheater.org

'The Wolves'

Directed by A. Nora Long, this play centers around a high school girls' indoor soccer team as they navigate adolescence in an ever-changing world. "The Wolves" kicks off its run at the Lyric Stage Company on Friday.

Jan. 11-Feb. 3, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, 140 Clarendon St., Boston, $35+, lyricstage.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Comedy

Jay Pharoah

The king of impressions and former "Saturday Night Live" star brings the laughs to Boston this weekend. See Jay Pharoah when he returns to town for a performance at The Wilbur on Saturday night.

Jan. 12, 9:45 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $27, thewilbur.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Food & Drinks

Boston Wine Festival

The annual food and vino fest is back for its 30th anniversary, which kicks off this weekend. Get all the details on the festivities here.

Jan. 11-Mar. 29. Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston. $110+, bostonwinefestival.net

'Game of Thrones'-inspired pop-up bar

That's right, you can once again drink like a Lannister at this special, 'Game of Thrones'-inspired pop-up bar in Boston when it returns on Friday. Get all the details on it here.

Jan. 11-Feb. 2, Precinct Kitchen + Bar, 54 Berkeley St., Boston, precinctkitchenandbar.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Going Out

'Crazy Rich Asians' night at Whiskey Saigon

Channel your inner Nick Young or Rachel Chu and party like a "Crazy Rich Asian" at Whiskey Saigon this weekend. The nightclub is hosting a special night in honor of the hit flick complete with Soju at the bar and DJ Dirty Dek spinning the decks with songs from Black Pink, BTS and more. Admission is free before 11 p.m. if you RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Jan. 11, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Whiskey Saigon, 116 Boylston St., Boston, 21+, whiskysaigon.com

No Pants Subway Ride Boston 2019

Don't be surprised if you see a ton of pantsless revelers on T during your travels this weekend. The annual No Pants Subway Ride returns to Boston on Sunday, kicking off from Pemberton Square. An after-party will be held at The Point following the festivities.

Jan. 13, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., 1 Pemberton Sq., Boston, improveverywhere.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Music

David Bowie Experience

Head to the Museum of Science to celebrate the life and music of the legendary artist this weekend. On Friday night, the museum will host a special show at its Charles Hayden Planetarium, featuring cutting-edge technology that mixes the sounds of the music icon with amazing visuals.

Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., Charles Hayden Planetarium, Museum Of Science Driveway, Boston, $10, mos.org

Jazz night at the ICA

Swing on over the Institute of Contemporary Art on Friday night to celebrate the work of Jason Moran, who's exhibit at the ICA enters its final week. The festivities will include cocktails, artisanal cheeses and live music by the Lemon Trio.

Jan. 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, free with admission, icaboston.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Movies

'Great Gatsby'

If you didn't score a ticket to the sold out "Great Gatsby" Ball this weekend, don't fret. Trident Booksellers & Cafe is hosting a special screening of the Leonardo DiCaprio version of the film based on the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel on Thursday night.

Jan. 10, 7 p.m., Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston, free, tridentbookscafe.com

'Paddington 2''

If you're still bummed that the hit children's flick didn't score an Golden Globe nominations or awards, you can celebrate the film in your own way and check out a screening of "Paddington 2" at the Brattle Theatre this weekend.

Jan. 12-13, Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $8.50+, brattlefilm.org

Q&A with the cast of 'Napoleon Dynamite'

Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will all be in the Boston area this weekend for a special screening and Q&A session around their hit 2004 comedy, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The "Napoleon Dynamite" event will take place at the Lynn Memorial Auditorium on Sunday.

Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Lynn Memorial Auditorium, 3 City Hall Sq., Lynn, $37, lynnauditorium.com