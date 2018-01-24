12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

See Hasty Pudding roast Mila Kunis, have a brunch feast for a good cause and more.

FOOD & DRINKS

Super Hunger Brunch

Enjoy a nice weekend brunch and help out a good cause. Deep Ellum, Bambara and dozens of local restaurants are coming together to raise funds for the Greater Boston Food Bank with this year’s Super Hunger Brunch. Each $1 spent will provide three meals for people in need when you order from the special menu at any of the participating restaurants.

Jan. 27-28, various locations, gbfb.org/super-hunger-brunch

Pig Out

Porcine lovers will definitely need to stop by The Gallows on Thursday night. The Boston gastropub is hosting an all-you-can-eat, whole pig roast, complete with a can of beer courtesy of Lamplighter. For just $30, guests can eat as much as they want while sipping on a brew. Refill plates can also be taken home for a $5 fee.

Jan. 25, 5 pm.-10 p.m., The Gallows, 1395 Washington St., Boston, $30, thegallowsboston.com

Kitchen Kibitz

Enjoy smoked gribenes, pastrami pierogis and more at the Smoke Shop in Kendall Square this weekend. Modern Jewish cuisine connoisseurs Kitchen Kibitz is taking over the barbeque hotspot with a special pop-up on Sunday night.

Jan. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Smoke Shop BBQ, 25 Hampshire St., Cambridge, $50, kitchenkibitzsmokeshop.eventbrite.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year ceremony

Head over to Cambridge on Thursday afternoon for this year’s parade and roast honoring actress Mila Kunis as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year. The Harvard theatrical organization has previously given the award to stars such as Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington and Katharine Hepburn.

Jan. 25, 3 p.m., Farkas Hall, 10-12 Holyoke St., Cambridge, $80, hastypudding.org

Grupo Corpo

Experience one of Brazil’s best contemporary dance companies live in the city all weekend long. Grupo Corpo brings their thrilling moves, amazing costumes and more to the Shubert Theatre as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Jan. 26-28, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., 60+, bochcenter.org

ESPORTS

ELeague Major Boston

Get your (e)sports fix when the ELeague Major Boston champions stage takes over Agganis Arena this weekend. See some of the "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" teams duke it out for a $1 million purse, plus score some awesome goodies.

Jan. 26-28, Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $120, eleague.com

MUSIC

Generations Gala

See three generations of musicians all on the same stage at Royale on Saturday night. 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons hosts the eclectic show, which features performances by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars, James Montgomery, Amber Eyes and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to opioid abuse treatment.

Jan. 27, 5 p.m., Royale Nightclub, 279 Tremont St., Boston, $49+, royaleboston.com

Bruce in the USA

Billed as the world’s best Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Bruce in the USA plans to rock out in Cambridge this weekend. Hear all of The Boss’ top tunes and more at The Sinclair on Friday and Saturday.

Jan. 26-27, The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $25+, sinclaircambridge.com

COMEDY

Ari Shaffir

He may be banned from Twitter at the moment, but that won’t stop the comedian, actor and prolific podcaster from shipping up to New England for a weekend of shows. Ari Shaffir stops for a pair of performances at The Wilbur on Saturday night.

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $25+, thewilbur.com

Rich Vos

Never one to mince his words, Rich Vos has become a fan-favorite thanks to his appearances on “Last Comic Standing” and as a frequent guest on “The Opie and Anthony Show.” The veteran comic takes over Laugh Boston all weekend long.

Jan. 25-27, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com

GOING OUT

Boston Onesie Bar Crawl

Grab your favorite PJs and hit up Boston’s bar scene this weekend. Enjoy drink specials, cash prizes and more at this onesie bar crawl tour, which kicks off at the Bell in Hand Tavern before stopping at local favorites, including Sissy K’s, Wild Rover and Hong Kong.

Jan. 27, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Bell in Hand Tavern, 45 Union St., Boston, $15+, inkarn8.ticketspice.com/2018-boston-onesie-bar-crawl

Barre at the Bar

Kick off your Sunday with a workout and a beer at Harpoon. Simply Barre Southie is hosting a 45-minute fitness class at the brewery, followed by brews and pretzels.

Jan. 28, Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston, $30, harpoonbrewery.com