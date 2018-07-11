12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Kevin Hart is back in the Bay State this weekend. Photo by Getty Images

Need some ideas for how to spend your summer weekend? We've got you covered. From superstar comedy performances to beach parties and more, here are all the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Bastille Day

The annual French tradition of commemorating the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 returns this week. Celebrate the holiday with the French Cultural Center at its big Bastille Day bash on Friday. Thousands of revelers are expected to show up to the street party festivities, which feature live music, dancing, plus plenty of food and drinks.

July 13, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Marlborough Street between Berkeley and Clarendon, Boston, $33+, frenchculturalcenter.org

COMEDY

Funniest Person in Massachusetts

Who's the funniest comedian in the Bay State? Find out this weekend during the final rounds of this comedy competition at Laugh Boston.

Through July 14, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com

Kevin Hart

The comedy superstar brings the laughs to the Boston area this weekend. Catch Hart at the Xfinity Center when his "Irresponsible" tour comes to town on Friday night.

July 13, 7:30 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $42+, livenation.com

FAMILY

Plaza Palooza

Mayor Marty Walsh will host the second annual summer kick-off party when it returns to City Hall Plaza on Friday. Stop by to enjoy lawn games, music, food and more. Boston's Summer Eats program will also be on hand to provide free lunches to Boston students beginning at 12:45 p.m.

July 13, noon-2 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, free, boston.gov

WGBH FunFest

Celebrate summer with WGBH at its family-friendly fest this weekend. The event will feature ice cream, music plus appearances by fan-favorite PBS characters such as Arthur, Curious George, Clifford and more.

July 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., WGBH Studios, 1 Guest St., Boston, $15+, wgbh.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Après Beach Summer Party

Party with Post 390 at the tavern's beach-themed bash on Thursday night. Guests can expect swag giveaways, cornhole and other summer games, plus plenty of food and drinks. A special menu has been created for the festivities, including smoked St. Louis pork ribs, whole belly clams, New England lobster rolls, Hawaiian pizza and more.

July 12, 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Post 390, 406 Stuart St., Boston, post390restaurant.com

Bar Stars

Which bartender will reign supreme? Head to Assemby Row for this battle of bar stars. Back for its fifth year, the festivities will feature local libations purveyors going head-to-head to see who can make the best cocktail.

July 12, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Assembly Row, Somerville, $25, eventbrite.com

Chefs Table Cooking Class

Learn how to make Italian meals like a pro at Eataly on Friday. Acclaimed chef Michael Schlow is hosting a cooking class featuring dishes from L'Ancora, including shaved zucchini salad), cavatelli with broccoli and pancetta, as well as Sicilian-style swordfish.

July 13, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., L'Ancora at Eataly, 800 Boylston St., Boston, $90, eataly.com

MOVIES

'The Lion King'

Enjoy a movie by the moonlight on Friday thanks to the Boston Harbor Hotel's Summer in the City series. This week's featured film is the animated Disney classic "The Lion King."

July 13, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, free, bhh.com

MUSIC

Beck

The Grammy-winning rocker is ready to jam out in the Hub this weekend. Catch Beck at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Sunday along with Vundabar.

July 15, 7:30 p.m., Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $59.50+, livenation.com

Charlie Puth

The Berklee College of Music alum will be back in his old stomping grounds on Friday. See Puth bring the noise to the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion alongside "Pitch Perfect" star Hailee Steinfeld this weekend.

July 13, 7:30 p.m., Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $59+, livenation.com

Tanglewood in the City

Enjoy the music of Wagner, Mozart and Schumann outdoors for free at Boston Common on Friday. A giant screen will be set up in the park to show a performance featuring conductor Moritz Gnann live from Tanglewood.

July 13, 8 p.m., Boston Common, Boston, free, bso.org